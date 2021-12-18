Swimmers Beat Dowling on Senior Night

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
(WACH)- The top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team overcame a 14-point halftime deficit against No. 2 Stanford to beat the Cardinal 65-61 in a Tuesday night thriller. South Carolina senior point guard Destanni Henderson returned to action for the Gamecocks and her presence was felt. Henderson had 17 points, 7...
Seniors Mason Even and Dawson Roberts have been named to the Iowa Football Coaches Association's Academic All-State Football Team. The two were selected for their work in the classroom and play on the field. The two seniors led the J-Hawks to a 7-3 season this year.
The Urbandale Boys Basketball Team beat Ottumw on Tuesday night 66-59. With the win, the J-Hawks moved to 5-3 on the season. Urbandale will open up the 2022 portion of the schedule at Dowling Catholic on January 4, 2022.
Both swim teams travelled to Adams Central last night. There were several exciting races that left fans on the edge of their seats. Coach Malott said, “The ladies were so close to the win they could feel it. Losing by three is hard but they laid it out there. The guys are rebuilding this year but a few stand out with some great talent and leadership.”
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office. Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) powered Iowa to a convincing 94-75 victory over Utah State last Saturday night...
First published in the Dec. 18 print issue of the Glendale News Press. After Crescenta Valley High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team opened the first quarter with an 11-2 scoring run, the Falcons never looked back and defeated visiting Burbank High, 53-47, in an exciting Pacific League game on Thursday, Dec. 16.
WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from December 22nd, 2021. Boy’s Basketball North Hagerstown vs. Thomas Johnson After a dominant start to the game, the Thomas Johnson Patriots rolled through the North Hagerstown Hubs, winning their game 89-37. Patriots’ Oscar Contreras list up the […]
BALDWINSVILLE – As it started its season with four consecutive victories, the Baldwinsville girls basketball team discovered that it could really summon its best effort when under a severe challenge. Such is what arrived on Dec. 18, when the Bees welcomed Fayetteville-Manlius to Baker High School and, despite a large second-half deficit, roared back to […]
Freshman Brayden Lapham is making a huge impact in the water for the Wildcats this season according to head coach Pat Erickson. Sophomore Hannah Fulp has returned strong after her season ended early last year due to an injury. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News. The Wildcats’ Maggie Hill...
LSU football is in a tough spot for its matchup against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on January 4. The Tigers are down to one scholarship quarterback in true freshman Garrett Nussmeier, thanks to Max Johnson’s recent decision to transfer to Texas A&M. (Quarterback Myles Brennan announced last...
