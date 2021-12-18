ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS Nominated For Best International Group At 2022 BRIT Awards

By E. Cha
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS has scored a nomination for this year’s BRIT Awards!. On December 18 local time, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) officially announced the nominees for the 2022 BRIT Awards, which is widely considered the most...

