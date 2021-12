Sometimes, we find ourselves in an improbable and unexpected scenario, one where a show—based on “League of Legends” of all things—manages to be far greater than it has any right to be. This is the case with Netflix’s new animated sci-fi/fantasy series “Arcane,” which not only set a new standard for video game adaptations but has proven itself to be one of the best current animated series, period.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO