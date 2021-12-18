Podcast: Should Detroit Lions Sit D'Andre Swift for Remainder of 2021 Season?

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift will miss his third consecutive game this weekend.

Swift leads the team with 140 carries and 555 yards in 11 games played his sophomore campaign.

Unfortunately, head coach Dan Campbell has been addressing a roster plagued by injuries.

This week alone, cornerback Jerry Jacobs revealed an ACL injury following the loss to the Broncos and tight end T.J. Hockenson underwent surgery to repair an injured thumb, ending his 2021 season.

This week's podcast explores if Campbell should make the decision to sit Swift for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season.

Also discussed on this week's podcast:

D'Andre Swift Injury Update, Alex Anzalone Will Not Suit Up Again in 2021

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an injury update on two key contributors during his Monday media session with reporters.

Craig Reynolds Signed to Lions 53-Man Roster

Detroit Lions have rewarded running back Craig Reynolds by adding him to the active roster.

Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown Posts Text Message Received Following Cardinals Game

After several solid performances, Amon-Ra St. Brown posts on social media he was selected to undergo urinalysis after the Lions victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

At least Dan Campbell is a much better NFL head coach than Urban Meyer was for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Reviewing Lions' 38-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Lions lose T.J. Hockenson for the season after he underwent hand surgery.

Expectations for final four games of the 2021 season.

Did the NFL neglect the needs of the Detroit Lions yet again?

