ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Podcast: Should Detroit Lions Sit D'Andre Swift for Remainder of 2021 Season?

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NrjPk_0dQdt1Sw00

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift will miss his third consecutive game this weekend.

Swift leads the team with 140 carries and 555 yards in 11 games played his sophomore campaign.

Unfortunately, head coach Dan Campbell has been addressing a roster plagued by injuries.

This week alone, cornerback Jerry Jacobs revealed an ACL injury following the loss to the Broncos and tight end T.J. Hockenson underwent surgery to repair an injured thumb, ending his 2021 season.

This week's podcast explores if Campbell should make the decision to sit Swift for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season.

Also discussed on this week's podcast:

D'Andre Swift Injury Update, Alex Anzalone Will Not Suit Up Again in 2021

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an injury update on two key contributors during his Monday media session with reporters.

Craig Reynolds Signed to Lions 53-Man Roster

Detroit Lions have rewarded running back Craig Reynolds by adding him to the active roster.

Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown Posts Text Message Received Following Cardinals Game

After several solid performances, Amon-Ra St. Brown posts on social media he was selected to undergo urinalysis after the Lions victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

  • At least Dan Campbell is a much better NFL head coach than Urban Meyer was for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
  • Reviewing Lions' 38-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.
  • Lions lose T.J. Hockenson for the season after he underwent hand surgery.
  • Expectations for final four games of the 2021 season.
  • Did the NFL neglect the needs of the Detroit Lions yet again?

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the LionsMaven Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Lions captain Alex Anzalone out for season with another shoulder injury; D’Andre Swift to practice

DETROIT -- The Lions have lost yet another starter to injury. And this time, it’s a captain. Linebacker Alex Anzalone will not play again this season because of a right shoulder injury he sustained in the 30-12 win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Ford Field. The injury is not believed to be long term, but the timing of it -- with just three games to go -- will end his first season in Detroit after 14 games.
NFL
Yardbarker

D'Andre Swift Injury Update, Alex Anzalone Will Not Suit Up Again in 2021

Alex Anzalone has become the latest Detroit Lion to be bit by the proverbial injury bug. Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced Monday that his starting linebacker would miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. Anzalone left early in Detroit’s 30-12 win over Arizona Sunday. “That’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Acl#The Arizona Cardinals#The Denver Broncos#The Detroit Lions#The Lionsmaven Podcast#Twitter#Sports Illustrated
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions Week 16 injury report: Amani Oruwariye misses, D’Andre Swift returns on Wednesday

The Detroit Lions were back in Allen Park on Wednesday as they prepare for their upcoming Week 16 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The Lions are still sorting through their COVID-19 outbreak, but they are getting players back from reserve, and are setting plans up in case they are hit with another wave of cases. From an injury standpoint, they are suffering through typical late-season injuries but are also seeing some players return to practice this week, including several starters.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
Yardbarker

Vikings working with police to resolve Everson Griffen crisis

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen generated concern when he called 911 after 3 a.m. Wednesday to report an intruder was attempting to kill him inside his home. As Courtney Cronin wrote for ESPN, Griffen also took to Instagram to explain via posts that have since been deleted that somebody at his house was attempting to kill him. However, the Minnetrista Police Department said they believe Griffen is home alone, and law enforcement and Vikings team psychologists have communicated with the 33-year-old who reportedly hadn't yet emerged from his residence as of early Wednesday afternoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy