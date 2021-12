Growing up, Angela Tucker felt like a racial impostor. She may have looked Black, but she didn’t feel that way. Tucker, 36, is an adoptee raised by white parents in a city that was 88 percent white when she was growing up. It left her disconnected from music such as jazz and blues music, Black art forms she didn’t discover her passion for until adulthood. She covered her natural hair with wigs and weaves, uncomfortable with how her curly strands appeared in predominantly white environments.

