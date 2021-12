Coronavirus-related deaths in North Dakota crept closer to 2,000 on Thursday, increasing by five and bringing the state's pandemic toll to 1,973. The state Health Department's virus dashboard has reflected 25 new deaths in the past three days, raising December's total to 45, one of the deadlier months this year. The past four months have been the deadliest stretch of 2021, with more than 400 deaths amid the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO