ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Needing a response, Flyers sport new top line with big return

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing their 3-2 shootout letdown in Montreal, the Flyers (11-12-5) will look to answer Saturday when they host the Senators (9-17-1). When: 7 p.m. ET with Flyers Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. ET. Where: Wells Fargo Center. Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia. Live stream: NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the NBC Sports MyTeams...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Farabee
Person
Morgan Frost
Person
Sean Couturier
Person
Travis Konecny
Person
Carter Hart
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add 15-year NBA veteran via hardship exception

At least one reinforcement has arrived for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are signing veteran wing C.J. Miles to the NBA hardship exception, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. The hardship exception is a temporary roster spot that allows a team to exceed the 15-man roster limit if it has at least three players who have missed at least three consecutive games due to illness or injury.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Justin Braun#Rangers#Avalanche#Kevin Hayes#Covid
NBC Sports

Turns out Sirianni wasn’t joking; Slay gets a snap on offense

Earlier this season, Nick Sirianni joked about using Darius Slay on offense. Turns out he wasn’t joking. Because late in the second quarter on Tuesday night, with the Eagles’ driving on offense, No. 2 came running on the field on a key 3rd-and-2 from the Washington 14-yard line.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
Newsday

The top New York sports stories of 2021

Sports in the New York area were not back to normal in 2021 – but things were a lot more normal than in 2020. One thing that did not change was our lack of an NFL, MLB, NBA or NHL champion. That dry spell reached a full decade – the longest such stretch in more than a century.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy