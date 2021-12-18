ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

No. 5 Gonzaga beats No. 25 Texas Tech 69-55 in Phoenix

By JOHN MARSHALL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iu6Sq_0dQds5FJ00
1 of 12

PHOENIX (AP) — Gonzaga went into its game against Texas Tech expecting to be pushed, poked and prodded. The Red Raiders may have a new coach, but they still have one of college basketball’s most aggressive defenses.

The key to withstanding it would be to execute and not get frustrated.

The Zags did both.

Andrew Nembhard scored 16 points, Rasir Bolton added 15 and No. 5 Gonzaga fought off No. 25 Texas Tech’s tenacious defense for a 69-55 win in the Colangelo Classic on Saturday.

“Anytime you play Texas Tech, we talked all week about really having to amp our toughness up,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “It’s not only physical toughness, it’s mental toughness. Baskets are hard to come by and it’s hard to get baskets in the half court, so I was proud of our guys in both aspects.”

The Bulldogs (9-2) withstood Texas Tech’s defensive pressure most of the afternoon in the desert, limiting turnovers while working the ball around for open looks.

The Red Raiders doubled down on the post nearly every possession, holding Timme to seven points on 2-of-4 shooting and freshman phenom Chet Holmgren to five points on 1-of-5 shooting.

Gonzaga overcame it by working the ball out to the 3-point arc, where they shot 13 of 31. The Zags went to the 3 to pull away, hitting four during a big second-half run to stretch an eight-point halftime lead to 16.

“I guess that’s what we’re made of, who we are,” said Bolton, who made five 3-pointers. “We weather a run and come out on top in the game.”

The Red Raiders (8-2) struggled offensively without leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr., who didn’t play after leaving Tuesday’s game against Arkansas State with back spasms. Texas Tech shot 37% and wasn’t able to mount a charge after Gonzaga’s big second-half run.

Kevin McCullar and Adonis Arms had 14 points each to lead the Red Raiders.

“Any team that has the talent and caliber of player of TJ Shannon, it’s going to make a difference,” Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. “He’s a problem for other teams and makes a big difference for us on offense.”

Texas Tech has made a seamless transition to Adams since Chris Beard left for Texas. The Red Raiders rolled through their early schedule, lost a close game at Providence and knocked off No. 18 Tennessee in overtime at Madison Square Garden.

Texas Tech has played the kind of defense Adams helped Beard establish during five seasons in Lubbock, entering Saturday’s game fifth in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

The Red Raiders faced their biggest test yet against a Gonzaga team that leads the nation in shooting at 53% and is second in offensive efficiency.

Texas Tech did a decent job of mucking it up in the first half, holding the Zags to 12-of-30 shooting while preventing them from going on any big runs. Davion Warren had the defensive play of the half, tracking down Nembhard to block his layup in transition off the backboard.

Where the Red Raiders had trouble was on offense, particularly with Shannon out.

Gonzaga is annually one of the nation’s best defensive teams and hounded Texas Tech throughout the first half. The Zags held the Red Raiders to 11-of-27 shooting and led 34-26 at halftime.

Texas Tech’s defense continued to cause problems early in the second half and its offense found a bit of a rhythm, using an 8-0 run to pull within 42-40.

Gonzaga answered with a 3-point spree, making four straight during an 18-4 run to go up 60-44. Texas Tech went back to struggling on offense after that, unable to mount any kind of run.

“Gonzaga is such an efficient team and does so many things well,” Adams said. “We were able to keep Timme and Chet both in check. I thought we did a good job with those guys — that was our emphasis — but they’re such a balanced offensive team they got the ball to those 3-point shooters and made some shots.”

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech played and guarded hard, but will likely drop back out of the AP Top 25 by falling short against the Zags.

Gonzaga was efficient at both ends, as it usually is, to grind out another win over a Top-25 team.

SHANNON’S STATUS

Shannon, who averages 14.3 points per game, did not play in the second half against Arkansas State and was out for warmups before the Gonzaga game.

“We hoped he was going to play,” Adams said. “It was about 50-50 and we didn’t feel like he could go, wasn’t close to 100%.”

Texas Tech hosts Eastern Washington on Wednesday.

Gonzaga hosts Northern Arizona on Monday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

ACC revises forfeit policy for called-off league games

The Atlantic Coast Conference is changing its rescheduling policy to avoid assigning forfeits for teams unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols. League athletics directors unanimously supported the change announced Wednesday. The decision comes amid the rise in COVID-19 cases and the increase in cancellations and postponements of basketball games nationally.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Irish make 16 3-pointers, pull away late to beat Islanders

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dan Goodwin scored a season-high 21 points and Notre Dame made a season-high 16 3-pointers in defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83-73 on Wednesday. Goodwin made 5 of 7 3-point attempts with the Fighting Irish sinking 16 of 29 from the arc for 55% — better than their 49% overall — as they overcame a fast start by the Islanders then pulled away late.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Allen-Taylor helps No. 12 Texas beats Princeton 70-53

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — It’s been a busy week of canceled games and long travel days for Texas coach Vic Schaefer and his Longhorns. The No. 12 Longhorns crisscrossed the country playing in Las Vegas on Sunday and then New Jersey on Wednesday. Throw in some travel issues and the veteran coach is happy to have a few days off for the holidays. Especially after a 70-53 win over Princeton on Wednesday.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Phoenix, AZ
College Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
State
Tennessee State
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
College Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona College Sports
Local
Arizona College Basketball
The Associated Press

Pickett-less Pitt turns to Patti in Peach Bowl

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett walked into Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi’s office last week and spent 30 minutes laughing about the 13th-ranked Panthers’ remarkable season, one that carried them to the program’s first ACC title and Pickett to a prime spot on NFL draft boards. Narduzzi...
NFL
The Associated Press

Can Pro Picks get a mulligan for Week 16? And beyond?

A mulligan is a golf term, of course. Pro Picks would like to apply it to the NFL. We’d like the opportunity for a do-over on any of the choices this week — made before any games have been played — that get messed up because of more pandemic-related issues. Some of our selections in Week 15 fell into that category, with rosters severely depleted by COVID-19 after the picks were in.
NFL
The Associated Press

Doncic in NBA protocols; league postpones 2 more games

Dallas star Luka Doncic entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Wednesday, adding his name to the list of top players who might be sidelined for games on Christmas because of coronavirus-related concerns. That news came not long after the NBA called off the next game for both...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Andrew Nembhard
The Associated Press

Kicking change: Panthers sign Hajrullahu, put Gonzalez on IR

The Carolina Panthers have placed kicker Zane Gonzalez on injured reserve and signed Lirim Hajrullahu off Washington’s practice squad to replace him. Hajrullahu is expected to kick on Sunday against Tampa Bay. The Panthers also signed kicker Alex Kessman to the practice squad as a backup. Gonzalez injured his...
NFL
The Associated Press

AP Sources: NFL discussed cancellations due to COVID-19

With a surge of COVID-19 cases threatening to disrupt the NFL season last week, the league discussed canceling games for the first time since the pandemic began. In talks with the NFL Players Association, canceling games involving Washington, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Rams was considered because of coronavirus outbreaks on each team. Instead, the games were moved from the weekend to Monday and Tuesday.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

689K+
Followers
365K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy