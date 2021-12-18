'It's a great fit': Oklahoma players share their thoughts on the hiring of head coach Brent Venables

Sophomore defensive end Reggie Grimes is prepared to run through a wall for new Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables, so it’s safe to say the early reviews have been positive.

“It’s definitely a shift, because Oklahoma’s always been or has been for the past couple years, past few years, offense. They’re known for their dynamic, explosive offense. Now, to have in coach Venables’ words a suffocating defense. To have a coach like that who’s more focused on the defensive side of the ball, more emphasis on the defensive side of the ball. There’s definitely a shift. You can see him in just from some of the players, man. At least for me, I’d run through a wall for that guy just because it’s different. It’s not bad, but it’s different and I enjoy that,” Grimes said of Venables’ hiring.

Grimes’ relationship with Venables dates back to Clemson’s recruitment of him.

“We had a lot of conversations on and off. He was definitely my guy up there at Clemson. I wanted to run through a wall for him then. It didn’t necessarily shake out that I went to Clemson, but guess what? I’m here. I ended up going here. Fun stuff. And now he’s here, so it’s really just kind of the feelings reignited,” Grimes said.

The Antioch, Tenn., native knows Venables’ track record, but, more importantly, he’s been struck by the type of person that Venables is.

“I love that guy. Just the stuff he’s said. He’s going to coach us hard, but he’s going to love us harder. He’s been the gold standard for what a defense is the past 15 years. When you have a guy like that and you have a guy like that who’s talked to you multiple times one on one, then you understand and you realize that this is how, this is what it’s going to be. When you have a guy who’s coached in all these national championships, when you have a guy who again has been the standard for defense, then I think that it’s really special and it’s really important that I get to play for that guy,” Grimes said.

Senior linebacker DaShaun White is still getting a feel for his new head coach in Venables and Oklahoma’s new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach moving forward in Ted Roof. Again, their character is what stood out to White.

“I think that the biggest thing that stood out to me so far, because I think I’ve only sat down and talked to each of them once so far, but the biggest thing that stood out to me is just who they are as people more than ball coaches. I can sit here and tell you about me being really impressed by Roof’s football mind because I really was, but I think that what really stood out to me was him talking about his family and just his aspirations outside of this game. Things that he’s interested in. I think that just sort of getting a feel for who they both are as men is something that’s really important to me,” White said.

White touched on how a new coaching staff also means excitement about new opportunities in addition to a different vision and identity.

“It’s one of those things I feel like everyone’s just really sort of excited for what’s coming. It’s that simple. I think the defense especially. Guys like me on the defensive side of the ball are especially a little bit excited, but I think that everyone’s really excited for a fresh start. Sort of feel a new identity. A lot of things go into this. It’s a big opportunity for a lot of different people. I think it’s a big opportunity that a lot of people are looking forward to,” White said.

It also gives White something else to consider when the time comes to make a decision on whether or not he’ll make use of his extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA as relief for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well with a coaching staff like the one coming here right now, you definitely want to make sure you weigh out your options. You weigh out your options thoroughly, because come on coach Venables. He’s got it. He’s that defensive coach. Obviously, something that I’m going to sit back and be able to weigh my options on both sides. Talk to my family and be able to get somewhere where I’m 100 percent comfortable and behind the decision that I choose,” White said.

Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks compared Brent Venables’ experience to the Sooners’ current interim head coach Bob Stoops.

“I think it’s a great fit. Just like Bob was a defensive coach. I think it’s a great fit to be a head coach. He seems like a fun guy and somebody that’s going to be a hard worker and change the program around, so I think it’s a great choice,” Brooks said.

Sophomore wide receiver Marvin Mims mentioned the energy that Venables brings.

“When coach Venables came, there was a lot of energy brought to the team. Something that we definitely needed. Brought everybody together and now we’re just back to practicing and working out,” Mims said.

Now, it’s about finishing the season on the right note against Oregon and launching into the Venables era with positive momentum.

“It’s kind of both ends. It’s the end of the season and it is a new beginning. You know, we’ve had people gone, people leave. A lot of people leave. Players, coaches. All types of stuff. We’ve got new people come in as in coaches. At the end of the day, I mean it is both. It is both. It’s the end to a great year. We’re 10-2 right now and also it’s going to be the start of something new under coach Venables,” Mims said.

Oklahoma wraps up its 2021 season when it kicks off against Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

