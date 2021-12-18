ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Madonna's move to £6million Lisbon palace had a heartfelt reason

By Bridie Wilkins
Hello Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadonna swapped her London life for sunny Lisbon back in 2017 to help her son David Banda's football career, when he started to play at the Benfica youth academy in Portugal. While the star now spends a lot of time in London and LA, we can see why her £6million Lisbon...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Madonna's daughter Lourdes looks identical to famous mum in unearthed school photos

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is often compared to her famous mum, and their resemblance is uncanny in unearthed photos of the singer during her time at high school. The pop sensation – who is renowned for her blonde hair – looked almost unrecognisable as a brunette in pictures from her year book, which have been colourised by MyHeritage.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Madonna Inserted Herself Into Daughter Lourdes “Lola” Leon’s Photo Shoot

Lourdes “Lola” Leon starred in a shoot for Paper magazine’s January issue. Her makeup is ’90s, her hair is ’90s, and her outfit is pretty ’90s as well. And Madonna, queen of the ’90s, was there, too. Well, not exactly. She photoshopped herself into an image from the shoot after the fact, gave it a background and a different filter, and posted it on her Instagram.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debi Mazar
Person
Madonna
Person
Frida Kahlo
Vulture

That Time Money Heist’s Úrsula Corberó Met Madonna

Bill Murray once said that everybody gets a year and half to be an asshole when they first get famous. After that, they have to figure it out. Well, Úrsula Corberó can officially enter her asshole era if she so chooses, cuz Madonna is a fan. Yes, that Madonna. While doing her late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Corberó explained how Madonna approached her during a layover in London. Apparently, Madonna started tying her shoe in Corberó’s lap (!!!), explaining that she was a fan of the Netflix show, and that Tokyo is her favorite character. The woman was too stunned to speak, as the TikTok sound goes. Madonna said “Do you know who I am?” To which Corberó responded, “You’re fucking Madonna.” The two exchanged numbers, and Madonna immediately sent a follow-up text: “Darling, you forgot your passport in your seat. The stewardess has it.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beaming Kate Middleton wows in gorgeous dress for new Christmas portrait

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a khaki dress for the Cambridge family's annual Christmas card, taken during their recent holiday to Jordan. Posing alongside husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, Duchess Kate donned a delightful yet simple dress with a low-cut neckline, button detailing and a cinched in waistline. Posing with one hand resting on William's knee and the other on George's back, the wholesome photo saw the royal family looking natural and relaxed in the exotic setting.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

Take It From Rihanna: ‘Tis the Season for Assless Tartan Pajama Pants

Rihanna is a multi-faceted bitch, she does a ton of shit. While the Barbadian singer/actress/fashion designer/businesswoman is still holding out on new music, much to the chagrin of her fans, she’s busy expanding her beauty and lingerie empires: Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, both of which have been subject to glowing reviews and lauded for their inclusivity since their inceptions. The singer’s lingerie label, in particular, has eclipsed longstanding brands like Victoria’s Secret and is now the place to go for sexy staples.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lisbon#White Marble#Furniture#Antique#Moorish Revival
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Demi Moore Is Ageless In Sparkly Gown At The 2021 Fashion Awards In London — Then & Now Pics

Demi Moore looked timeless at the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, arriving in an ombré Fendi dress. Demi Moore stunned in a sparkly ombré dress at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Monday, Nov. 29. The actress, 59, opted for a Fendi dress in black, pairing the ombré look with black leather gloves and heels as she arrived at Royal Albert Hall to celebrate top designers and creatives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Steals the Show in Plunging Little Black Dress & Sparkly Pumps for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale

Julianne Hough stole the show in her Saint Laurent black velvet mini dress upon her return to “Dancing With the Stars” for the Season 30 finale last night. The dancer acted as a guest judge for the episode. The star sported an off-the-shoulder dress with one full-length sleeve. The ensemble boasted a plunging neckline that featured sparkly detailing that ran across the seams and up her shoulder. For accessories, the 33-year-old matched the sparkly detail on the dress with a pair of jeweled hoop earrings as well as matching cartilage earrings. She wore a pair of thigh-high, sheer black socks with an...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Carrie Bradshaw's Funeral Dress Was a No-Brainer For the Wardrobe Team — and Yes, It's Vintage

"I just want to get there before other people and make sure everything is the way I want it," Carrie says on the phone before Big's funeral as she sits down in her closet alongside a pearl clutch and a pair of white caged leather pumps she had already laid out. It wasn't a question what she would wear to say goodbye to the love of her life publicly in front of family and friends. Of course, as she, Stanford, and Anthony make their way through the doors and enter a stark-white room with rows of chairs perfectly aligned, it becomes clear Carrie picked the only chic place for a funeral in Manhattan.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The gift the Queen gives her staff every Christmas revealed

It's previously been hailed one of the best seasonal treats, and each year, the Queen presents her staff with this special yuletide gift - Tesco's Finest Matured Christmas Pudding. Although the royal family are known for giving each other "funny" presents, the monarch makes sure a pudding is ordered for...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy