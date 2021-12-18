ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Interstate 5 closure likely to disrupt already fragile supply chain

By Oregon Public Broadcasting
ijpr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, weather caused a nearly 20-hour closure of I-5 near the Oregon-California border. The pause of traffic in both directions on the major interstate highway, and essentially no detour options for large rigs, will almost certainly result in delayed deliveries of various goods. Mark Gibson, owner of Siskiyou...

www.ijpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Heavy load: supply chain woes strain US trucking

It had been a challenging day on the road and Desi Wade was ready for dinner. But as he pulled into a truck stop, Wade encountered a familiar frustration in the overstressed industry. The parking lot was jammed with other 18-wheelers, leaving just one narrow spot that the 50-year-old secured after several minutes of maneuvering. Scant parking is only one of the sore points in US trucking, which moves more than $12 trillion worth of freight each year and has become the latest embodiment of the supply chain problems in a holiday season overshadowed by limited product availability and rising prices. Some trucking industry leaders cite a national shortage of drivers as causing the troubles, but Wade says drivers' top concerns are difficult working environments, inadequate pay and logistics mismanagement.
INDUSTRY
probuilder.com

Housing Inventory Slowed by Supply Chain Disruptions

Long construction delays caused by supply chain disruptions are creating a massive influx in the reported number of residential projects underway in 2021, according to the CalculatedRisk Newsletter. With single-family and multifamily starts combined, there are currently 1.486 million units under construction, the most since 1973. Though new construction rates...
REAL ESTATE
freightwaves.com

November trailer orders rebound but supply chain issues are likely worsening

Trailer orders rebounded in November as manufacturers took orders that will push backlogs into the third quarter of 2022. Is the supply chain improving or is it just wishful thinking?. “I think this is a blip,” David Giesen, vice president of sales at Wisconsin-based Stoughton Trailers, told FreightWaves. “The supply...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Rest Areas#Interstate 5#Weather#Interstate Highway#Trucks
foodlogistics.com

Logistics Hubs Emerge to Address Ongoing Supply Chain Disruptions

Warehouse users are initiating new strategies to combat current and future supply chain challenges, giving rise to emerging markets in North America that stand to benefit from increased activity, according to a new report from CBRE. Among the top strategies playing out across the country is suppliers holding more inventory, also known as "safety stock," closer to large population centers to reduce shipping costs.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Farmers are preparing for supply chain issues in 2022

KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. Our basis continues to be strong, so we are selling and hauling a lot of corn out of our bins this week. We are also concentrating on our insecticide, pesticide, and fungicide plans for 2022. Our goal is to get as much product in-house as soon as possible to avoid any supply chain issues.
AGRICULTURE
Eater

How Supply Chain Disruptions Are Affecting Philly’s Food Industry

Every year, monarch butterflies flutter from the east coast of North America down to the Sierra Madre mountains of Mexico, pollinating countless plant species along their migratory path. But if a hot, dry summer kills the native plants the monarch butterflies rely on during their roughly 2,500-mile journey, they won’t be able to pollinate many of the foods we and other animals need — creating an ecological butterfly effect where one small change disrupts an entire system. Global supply chains behave similarly, and, just like ecosystems, supply chains are fragile.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
goldcountrymedia.com

Emergency closure of Interstate 80, Highway 20 for PG&E utility work early Dec. 18

Caltrans is alerting motorists that Interstate 80 and State Highway 20 in the Sierra will be closed early Saturday morning, Dec. 18, for PG&E emergency repair work. PG&E crews will be repairing a transmission line at Cisco Grove and a distribution line at Kingvale that were damaged and fell onto the interstate during a storm this week that closed the interstate for several hours.
TRAFFIC
foodmanufacturing.com

Biden Launching Action Plan to Help Trucking Industry Find Drivers

Trucking plays a critical role in the U.S. supply chain and economy. America’s truck drivers have been on the frontlines of this pandemic, delivering goods to every corner of this country. Seventy-two percent of goods in America are shipped by truck, and in most communities, trucks are the only form of delivery. A strong, stable, and safe trucking workforce that offers good-paying jobs to millions of truck drivers is a critical lifeblood of our economy. But outdated infrastructure, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a historic volume of goods moving through our economy have strained capacity across the supply chain, including in trucking.The pandemic exacerbated longstanding workforce challenges in the trucking industry, including high turnover rates, an aging workforce, long hours away from home, and time spent waiting–often unpaid–to load and unload at congested ports, warehouses, and distribution centers. According to one estimate, long-haul full-truckload drivers only spend an average of 6.5 hours per working day driving despite being allowed to drive a maximum of 11 hours. That means about 40 percent of their capacity is not being used. Many truckers also bear the burden of gas, insurance, and maintenance costs, which reduces their take home pay, creating significant challenges in recruiting and retaining drivers with the right credentials and experience into today’s trucking jobs. At the same time, the industry reports historic demand for its services. Reflecting that demand, wages for employed drivers in all trucking segments have increased 7-12% in the last year alone, but employment in some segments is still below pre-pandemic levels.
INDUSTRY
gatech.edu

Trucker Shortage, Loss of Storage, and Shipping Delays – Oh My!

The holidays usually come with an expectation that packages arrive a little later than usual, but, lately, shipping delays have increased. Everything from new cars to normal inventory for retail shops have had a hard time arriving punctually. Some items that should’ve arrived months ago are just showing up. Others are tied up at ports and warehouses around the globe, waiting for shipping containers and trucks to transport them where they belong. This contributes to rising prices on many holiday items and inflation in general.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Aurora self-driving trucks are using Uber Freight to haul goods for customers

While the pilot was officially announced Wednesday, Aurora’s self-driving trucks, which always have two vehicle safety operators on board, have been working with Uber Freight for about a year, according to a spokesperson. The news marks a progression from those early tests to a formal commercial pilot. Aurora is...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Industry steps up for former Central Freight Lines employees

Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter presented by Parade. In this issue, jobs for former CFL employees and what’s ahead on WTT. Shut down — December weekend trucking bankruptcies are the worst. On Saturday morning my texts and DMs started to blow up with rumors that Central Freight Lines was just about to close shop. I was hit by an unmistakable feeling of deja vu back to when Celadon shut down, which we’d learned about late on a Friday night in December ’19. Like with Celadon, bankruptcies that happen over the weekend are particularly challenging for drivers, who are often under a load and with limited information coming in from their dispatch. With Christmas looming, that meant roughly 2,100 CFL drivers and operations people were now unemployed.
INDUSTRY
InformationWeek

The US Trucking Industry Takes the 3G Network Sunsetting Challenge

Often called the beating heart of America’s economy, the US trucking industry hauls 80% of domestic freight and is beset with tech challenges to its operation and evolution. The latest challenge is upgrading to newer telematics equipment and data services as wireless carriers retire the 3G networks that they rely on to monitor, manage, and optimize the operation of trucks and fleets.
INDUSTRY
roi-nj.com

Charged up: Expert sees push for electric vehicle charging stations at logistics centers — to support trucks and other delivery vehicles

While 2021 sets the stage for repaired roads and the refresh of other outmoded transportation infrastructure, there’s an energy component of the spending plan that might help the state prepare for the electric future officials expect for the vehicles traveling along them. The infrastructure recharge coincides with the administration’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

New report says the cost of transporting goods has skyrocketed

The latest report from the Logistics Managers Index is out today. It’s a monthly survey that measures, among other things, transportation costs. And it shows that in November, the cost of shipping freight is “astronomical”– those are words from the report’s authors. There are enough ships and trucks and containers...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Shipping, Logistics Costs Expected to Keep Rising in ‘22

The price of shipping and logistics for companies is not expected to ease in the new year as the challenge to deliver products endures amid the pandemic. Delivery and logistics providers are reportedly seeking big price increases for new contracts, a sign that inflation, strong demand and limited capacity at freight yards are likely to continue, The Wall Street Journal reported.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy