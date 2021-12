Originally published Dec. 21, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, his wife and his son have all tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter Tuesday. “It’s disappointing, I was looking forward to Christmas with my relatives, my family,” Walz said. “But those things will have to wait.” Minnesotans, I want to share that yesterday, my 9th grade son tested positive for COVID-19. Gwen and I were both tested that same day, and after initially testing negative in the morning, last night we received positive COVID-19 tests. pic.twitter.com/j2BhAiT5mN — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 21, 2021 Walz said his son tested positive over...

