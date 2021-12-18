Burton’s buzzer-beater lifts Pitt over St. John’s 59-57

About Illinois (8-3): The Fighting Illini started 2021-22 ranked No. 11 in the country. They’ve dropped out of the Associated Press poll, but don’t let that fool you into thinking Brad Underwood’s team isn’t good. Illinois has three wins over high major opponents and it ranks in the top 20 of the NET rankings. The three blemishes are all Quad 1 losses; the first to Marquette was without All-American big man Kofi Cockburn, the one to Cincinnati was a weirdly uncharacteristic shooting night on a neutral court and the most recent was against Arizona, currently ranked No. 6. The Illini have been without starting point guard Andre Curbelo for the past six games due to a neck/head injury. But they’ve still got the 7-foot, 285 pound Cockburn, who is averaging 21.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game, and Utah transfer guard Alfonso Plummer has averaged 23.0 points over the last seven. KenPom ranks Illinois No. 13.

