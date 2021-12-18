ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton’s buzzer-beater lifts Pitt over St. John’s 59-57

Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamarius Burton’s runner with 0.4 seconds left lifted Pittsburgh over St. John’s 59-57 in the showcase game of the Gotham Classic Saturday. After St. John’s (8-3) had tied the game on two Dylan Addae-Wusu free throws, Burton took the inbounds pass and stormed down the court before lifting the game-winning shot...

