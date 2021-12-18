ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraken pregame notes: Amid uncertainty, Seattle will play on at home vs. Oilers on Saturday

By Marisa Ingemi
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrangely enough, there is a hockey game tonight. The Kraken won’t play Toronto on Sunday or Calgary next week due to COVID-19 protocols with those two franchises, but as of Saturday morning, Seattle is still playing the Oilers Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Everything is so fluid...

