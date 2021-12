Seattle City Attorney-elect Ann Davison is accusing the city council of taking unprecedented action to change the rules of her soon-to-be office before she takes the oath. On Thursday, the City Council’s Public Safety Committee passed a proposed ordinance from Council President Lorena Gonzales and Councilmember Andrew Lewis that would change Seattle’s Municipal Code to require the City Attorney’s Office to provide 90 days notice to the council before making any changes to the city’s existing diversion programs, or eliminating them altogether. It also would require the office to deliver quarterly reports to the council on the effectiveness of diversion programs.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO