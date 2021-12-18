ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA Cancels Men's Basketball Game Vs. Cal Poly

By Maggie More
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCLA's basketball game against Cal Poly, scheduled for Dec. 22, has been canceled "due to COVID-19 developments within the Bruins' program," a Saturday statement from UCLA said. The men's non-conference game will not be rescheduled. In...

