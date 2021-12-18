ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSHA vaccine mandate penalties for employers to start Jan. 10

Cover picture for the articleThe Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate before Jan. 10, so that companies have time to adjust to and implement the requirements. The federal agency separately said...

CNET

Biden vaccine mandate update is back: Which workers will need proof of COVID vaccination?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The temporarily stalled federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccines has returned to life. On Nov. 3, President Joe Biden announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that would apply to all private companies with 100 or more employees. On Nov. 30, a federal judge issued a temporary injunction on the vaccine mandate, blocking it a week before its initial start date of Dec. 6. Finally, last Friday, an appeals court reinstated the vaccine mandate, setting the start date for Jan. 6.
PHARMACEUTICALS
bloomberglaw.com

First Health-Care Worker Covid-19 Rule Ends as OSHA Goes Mum (1)

Six months after OSHA issued its initial Covid-19 emergency temporary standard protecting health-care workers from infection, the measure has expired with no word from the workplace safety agency about what, if anything, will replace it. Because the standard was an emergency measure enacted June 21 without the usual public comment...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

Indiana business leaders urge companies to prepare for OSHA vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate for companies with 100 or more employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA will begin issuing penalties January 10. The newly-reinstated mandate impacts thousands of Hoosiers at businesses across the state. “Our advice to employers is you […]
INDIANA STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio Attorney General to continue legal pushback against COVID-19 vaccine, testing mandate

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he will continue legal efforts to prevent a federal mandate of COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements implemented by the U.S. Department of Labor for companies with more than 100 employees. “It exceeds the president’s power,” said Yost. “He’s not allowed to write the laws. The cop […]
OHIO STATE
cbia.com

Federal Appeals Court Lifts OSHA Vaccine Mandate Stay

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit lifted a November block on the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration's COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard Dec. 17. In its decision, the court noted OSHA has “demonstrated the pervasive danger that COVID-19 poses to workers—unvaccinated workers in particular—in their workplaces.”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Western Iowa Today

House Speaker Not Ready to Propose Bill Banning Iowa Vaccine Mandates

(Des Moines, IA) — The top Republican in the Iowa House says lawmakers will wait to see whether legal challenges derail federal COVID vaccine mandates before deciding whether to advance a bill banning state vaccine mandates. Speaker Pat Grassley says a law passed in October has already given unvaccinated workers facing dismal the right to claim a religious or medical exemption and receive unemployment benefits. Some Republican legislators want to ban Covid-19 vaccine requirements in the workplace altogether, but Grassley says courts have already blocked two of the federal vaccine mandates and Governor Reynolds is calling on the Supreme Court to rule on a third lawsuit. The U-S Supreme Court confirms it has received several appeals of the federal requirement that large employers ensure workers are vaccinated against Covid-19 or tested weekly. Last Friday, a federal appeals court revived the mandate, which applies to businesses with at least 100 employees.
IOWA STATE
PLANetizen

U.S. Supreme Court Upholds New York State Vaccine Mandate

When it comes to vaccine mandates issued by governments, a key issue is to look at the level of government. Mandates issued by states and lower levels of government are faring far better than those by the federal government. "The Supreme Court on Monday refused to block New York’s requirement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Religious exemption requests related to COVID vaccine a growing challenge for employers

Prior to the pandemic, nearly all the religious exemption requests clients brought attorney James Reidy sought a work schedule accommodation for religious holidays and practices. Reidy represents employers, and those with vaccine mandates are coming to him with a new question these days: Given that an employee need only attest that their “sincerely held” religious […] The post Religious exemption requests related to COVID vaccine a growing challenge for employers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELIGION
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Joins Lawsuit to Block OSHA Vaccine Mandate Rule

In a press release, Governor Mark Gordon said Wyoming asked the Supreme Court to halt implementation of the emergency temporary standard issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) which mandates vaccines for businesses with 100 or more employees. The mandate issued by President Joe Biden would have directed...
WYOMING STATE
freightwaves.com

OSHA plans ‘enforcement discretion’ after court reinstates vax mandate

Trucking companies and other private businesses covered by the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate have been given a small amount of compliance breathing room by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) after a federal appeals court reinstated the rule. In a decision issued late Friday, a...
CONGRESS & COURTS

