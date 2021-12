Amber Rose may have already taken back the father of her second child…despite admittedly being cheated on a dozen times. A couple months ago, Amber revealed publicly that her longtime boyfriend and baby daddy Alexander “AE” Edwards cheated on her with at least 12 women, and social media was sent into an absolute frenzy. As if fans weren’t already on the entrepreneur’s side, AE went on a podcast to talk about the situation and completely degraded the mother of his child the whole time, making his acts that much more egregious.

