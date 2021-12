South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has filed an appeal asking the Supreme Court to block the OSHA vaccine mandate. Wilson’s office announced the appeal on Saturday morning, hours after a federal appeals court ruled President Biden’s mandate, which would affect private employers with at least 100 workers, can take effect. On Friday after the ruling, Wilson said he would take the legal battle to the nation’s highest court. The mandate was originally scheduled to take effect on January 4th, but OSHA said that it would not issue citations related to the requirement until January 10th.

