Mater Dei has finished ranked in the top 10 every year since 2016, compiling a 71-3 record during that span. The Monarchs went 12-0 in 2021, winning 11 games by at least two scores. They outscored the opposition 548-152 and were the only team in the country to have more than two wins against MaxPreps Top 25 opponents. They beat No. 5 Servite (Anaheim) twice, No. 6 St. John Bosco (Bellflower), No. 10 Centennial (Corona) and No. 21 Duncanville (Texas).

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO