Swinging into theaters moviegoers react to Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The multiverse isn’t the only thing breaking in the newest Spider-Man film.

Already setting records in advanced ticket sales for Cinemark, the newest Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has finally arrived on the silver screen.

Bringing back villains from previous franchises, the newest film has been one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. Kicking off from the cliffhanger ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the newest entry has Peter Parker (Tom Holland) dealing with his secret identity being exposed to the world.

This causes our friendly-neighborhood hero to get help from fellow avenger Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch,) to make the world forget his secret.

Things do not go according to plan and the multiverse is ripped apart bringing villains from different universes. Returning stars feature Zendaya, as MJ, and Jacob Batalon, as best friend Ned.

Generating lots of attention for its ambitious premise, the film has lots of fans eager to see Spidey’s next journey.

ValleyCentral got the opportunity to visit Cinemark Pharr Town Center and XD theater and speak with moviegoers about their expectations. According to a press release from Cinemark, the film has broken another record for the company giving them the best U.S. box office record for opening night.

This is all part of the movie-going experience said Caitlin Piper, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Corporate Communications of Cinemark.

“There’s nothing like being in a darkened auditorium, sitting on a comfortable reclining movie theatre chair, eating that buttery popcorn, and then enjoying the adventure and the excitement, surrounded by other fans,” said Piper.

Fans like David Martinez who were excited about the film bought their tickets nearly a month ago when they first went on sale.

“It was a month ago when the second trailer came out and then it said “Spider-Monday” that’s when I bought them so it was a pretty long time ago,” said Martinez.

Waiting for this day to arrive views like Josh Ambriz and his wife have been doing a social media blackout to avoid spoilers.

“We’re both excited ever since last night we’re just super excited to come”, said Ambriz.

Setting new records for a pandemic release and breaking pre-pandemic records the newest Spider-Man film is a film that has captured the eyes of many.

