Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is to invest £85 million into Rolls-Royce’s Government-backed scheme to build mini nuclear power stations in the UK.Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor, which is majority-owned by the engineering giant, has been set up to develop sites that are around a tenth of the size of traditional reactors.Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) will take a 10% stake in the venture as a result of the investment.Investment from the Qatar fund comes after BNF Resources UK, owned by the French Perrodo family, and US operator Exelon Generation, announced cash injections last month.Rolls-Royce SMR is now “full funded” after receiving almost...

