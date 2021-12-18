ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

N-O-W names artists of the month

By County Line
thecountyline.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following were named Brookwood students of the month...

thecountyline.net

Comments / 0

Related
Fountain Hills Times

Barbara Drake named Artist of the Year

For the third time as a member of Fountain Hills Art League, Barbara Drake has been voted “Artist of the Year.”. She received the honor at the group’s December holiday potluck. Her painting, “Dancing Couple in the style of Renoir” is a tribute to the Renoir paintings she admires and to the happy times she and her husband, Larry, have enjoyed on the dance floor.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
bungalower

Orlando Ballet names Jorden Morris as Artistic Director

Orlando Ballet (Website) and its Board of Directors have just announced the naming of Jorden Morris as the new Artistic Director. Morris, the former Choreographer-in-Residence, was appointed as the Guest Artistic Director for the 2021-22 Season following the departure of longtime AD, Robert Hill, this past summer. Morris comes to the role with career highlights that include dancing with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet for 11 years, stints with the Boston Ballet, Edmonton Citie Ballet, and The School of Royal Winnipeg Ballet.
ORLANDO, FL
Times News

Slatington Elementary names Students of the Month

On Nov. 23, Slatington Elementary School held its Students of the Month breakfast where it honored students for their contributions to the school, and their work toward being Responsible, Respectful, Safe, and Proud. Student recipients were invited along with their families to participate in a small breakfast and presentation ceremony...
SLATINGTON, PA
WSOC Charlotte

Black-owned business spotlight: Reggae Central

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Reggae Central owner Carolyn Barber has been spreading positive vibes at her Plaza Midwood store for more than two decades. When she first opened the store in 1997, it occupied a small space on the second level in the building located at 1506 Central Ave. Two years later, she was able to move to a larger, street-level space there. In December, Barber relocated Reggae Central to 4456 The Plaza, Suite B.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Line Monthly#County Line Yearly
Essence

'I Put Her Through The Ringer:' Denzel Washington Says Casting Chanté Adams Was The Most Important Aspect Of 'A Journal For Jordan'

Adams portrays former New York Times reporter Dana Canedy whose love story with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King is at the center of the film. When we interviewed Chanté Adams for the November/December issue of ESSENCE she shared the most important lesson she learned from Denzel Washington on the set of her upcoming film, A Journal for Jordan.
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

Charlotte Hungerford Auxiliary announces artist of the month

TORRINGTON — Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Auxiliary is featuring the artwork of Deborah Sacks now through early January in the hospital’s main lobby hallway, 540 Litchfield Street, Torrington. The public is invited to view and buy the works during regular visiting hours as part of the auxiliary’s ongoing “Artist...
TORRINGTON, CT
iheart.com

Free Family Christmas Concert Friday 12/10 w/Steinway Artist Jim Martinez

The Jim Martinez Jazz Quartet plays a free Christmas concert Friday, 12/10, featuring the music of A Charlie Brown Christmas and other holiday favorites. Fair Oaks Church, Madison and Fair Oaks Blvd., 6:30 pm. Pianist Jim Martinez, based in the Sacramento, California area, began his musical career at the age...
MUSIC
thecountyline.net

Kendall love lights

The Kendall Public Library recently sold Love Lights as a fundraiser. The following lights were purchased in memory or in honor of individuals. • William Airth-Kindree from Mary Anne Airth-Kindree. • Alois and Mary Arzt from John and Karen Arzt. • Oswald and Marie Arzt from John and Karen Arzt.
KENDALL, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Midland Daily News

Morley Stanwood names Teacher of the Month

MORLEY – Morley Stanwood Community Schools has named its Teacher of the Month for November and December. November's Teacher of the Month is Sherri Little. December's Teacher of the Month is Rachel Rodenhouse.
MORLEY, MI
mulletwrapper.net

Local artist Susan N McCollough exhibits at Alabama Gallery

Local artist Susan N McCollough exhibits at Alabama Gallery. Gulf Shores artist and gallery owner, Susan N McCollough, has her works on exhibit at the University of Alabama Gallery in Tuscaloosa. The solo exhibition, “An Expressionist’s Journey” includes twelve large abstract paintings and one sculpture of Coach Nick Saban (above), a special project that she took on that became a featured centerpiece of the exhibit. McCollough sculpted a slightly larger than life-size bust of Saban. Cast in bronze, in an edition of 6, the bronze cast from this exhibit was gifted to Nick’s Kids Foundation (by Terry and Nick Saban) that will be housed in the Saban Center once it is completed. In written remarks given at the reception, Terry Saban stated that “We thought bronze statues were reserved for philosophers and presidents, not “The Process”. Until the Saban Center is completed the sculpture will reside safely in our home so that Amelie and James can see their pawpaw when he is not at home.”
ALABAMA STATE
dancingastronaut.com

RAFI makes W&O Street Tracks debut with ‘Luna,’ of ‘Imprint Vol. 14’

Southern California-bred producer RAFI has cemented his debut single with the London-based imprint W&O Street Tracks. “Luna” arrives as the first of six house cuts featured on Street Tracks’ Various Artists Imprint Vol. 14, which includes follow-up contributions from Felix Smith, SINO, Future Self, GIORG, and Edward White, respectively. A surefire way to warm up the dance floor, RAFI’s tantalizing project-opener effectively reels in listeners with its acidic vocal sample and barreling bass groove. Thus far, “Luna” has garnered support from Kyle Kinch during his Insomniac Radio “On the Record” mix, Raffa FL, and James Haskell, among others.
MUSIC
thecountyline.net

Ontario Public Library has take-and-make kits

Stop by the Ontario Public Library and pick up a December take-and-make kit. This month’s kit includes winter-themed crafts and activities for kids. Pick one up while supplies last!. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
ONTARIO, WI
thecountyline.net

Norwalk’s season of noel

The Norwalk Lions Club hosted Santa on Dec. 4 at the Norwalk Village Hall. Above: Parker Saley meets the man…. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
NORWALK, WI
The Independent Newspapers

Lombard resident named Montini Catholic’s Artist of the Month

Montini Catholic High School freshman Julia Gergen of Lombard was named Bronco Artist of the Month for November. Montini art teacher Marika Brousianou (pictured with Gergen) selected Gergen for the honor. “Julia has been consistently producing excellent artwork throughout this year,” said Brousianou. “She works very hard, puts in a lot of effort, listens and applies feedback. She is always a joy to have in class.” “I was very happy to hear that I had been selected. I love art so this is an honor,” said Gergen, a graduate of St. Pius X Parish School, who has been an ‘artist’ since a very young age. “I have always been very interested in creating things and drawing.” She credits her grandfather as her inspiration. “He is also an artist and he always gives me art supplies and tips about art.” While she is skilled in many mediums, Gergen’s medium of choice is watercolor. She enjoys the ‘cool’ effects achieved with this painting choice. “It can be challenging to work with, so getting it to work is very rewarding,” she said. “Miss Brousianou is a very good teacher and I am learning a lot about art. It’s great that she encourages creativity.” Gergen’s other interests include robotics. She is a member of Montini’s Robotics Team and is busy preparing for robotic competitions, which begin in January. She is also a member of the basketball team and Chinese Club, and is pursuing academic excellence in many honors classes. She has not made college plans yet, but will definitely consider art as a possibility. “I am very passionate about art so it would be very fun to pursue it in the future, too,” Gergen said. “We are so happy to see Julia achieving ‘Artist of the Month’ status during her first year as a Bronco,” said Montini President Jim Segredo. “We congratulate her on this achievement and look forward to seeing her develop her artistic skills even more during her next three years here.”
LOMBARD, IL
Norwalk Hour

Charlotte Hungerford Auxiliary announces artist of the month

TORRINGTON — Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Auxiliary is featuring the artwork of Deborah Sacks now through early January in the hospital’s main lobby hallway, 540 Litchfield Street, Torrington. The public is invited to view and buy the works during regular visiting hours as part of the auxiliary’s ongoing “Artist...
TORRINGTON, CT
Middletown Press

Charlotte Hungerford Auxiliary announces artist of the month

TORRINGTON — Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Auxiliary is featuring the artwork of Deborah Sacks now through early January in the hospital’s main lobby hallway, 540 Litchfield Street, Torrington. The public is invited to view and buy the works during regular visiting hours as part of the auxiliary’s ongoing “Artist...
TORRINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy