N-O-W names artists of the month

Montini Catholic High School freshman Julia Gergen of Lombard was named Bronco Artist of the Month for November. Montini art teacher Marika Brousianou (pictured with Gergen) selected Gergen for the honor. “Julia has been consistently producing excellent artwork throughout this year,” said Brousianou. “She works very hard, puts in a lot of effort, listens and applies feedback. She is always a joy to have in class.” “I was very happy to hear that I had been selected. I love art so this is an honor,” said Gergen, a graduate of St. Pius X Parish School, who has been an ‘artist’ since a very young age. “I have always been very interested in creating things and drawing.” She credits her grandfather as her inspiration. “He is also an artist and he always gives me art supplies and tips about art.” While she is skilled in many mediums, Gergen’s medium of choice is watercolor. She enjoys the ‘cool’ effects achieved with this painting choice. “It can be challenging to work with, so getting it to work is very rewarding,” she said. “Miss Brousianou is a very good teacher and I am learning a lot about art. It’s great that she encourages creativity.” Gergen’s other interests include robotics. She is a member of Montini’s Robotics Team and is busy preparing for robotic competitions, which begin in January. She is also a member of the basketball team and Chinese Club, and is pursuing academic excellence in many honors classes. She has not made college plans yet, but will definitely consider art as a possibility. “I am very passionate about art so it would be very fun to pursue it in the future, too,” Gergen said. “We are so happy to see Julia achieving ‘Artist of the Month’ status during her first year as a Bronco,” said Montini President Jim Segredo. “We congratulate her on this achievement and look forward to seeing her develop her artistic skills even more during her next three years here.”

LOMBARD, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO