Book review: ‘The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek’ by Kim Michelle Richardson

Looking for something interesting to read with action, adventure, and a hero battling impossible odds? We've got you covered!. Here is a long-forgotten read that I highly recommend you spend some time with. It has action, adventure and a hero battling virtually impossible odds. Unlike the norm though, this isn’t fiction. No, this is a wonderful autobiographical account of an incredible wartime adventure. Written by Imperial German Naval Officer Gunther Plüschow (February 8, 1886 – January 28, 1931) in 1922, it chronicles his amazing feats during the opening act of World War I.
