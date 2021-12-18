Book review: ‘The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek’ by Kim Michelle Richardson

A wildfire had burned a large section of the Santa Monica Mountains. The burned area had exposed more than bare earth. The most recent report was a part of a human skull in a backyard. Detectives Ronin and Pavone responded; their job was to secure the scene for the crime scene unit (CSU). Prior to the arrival of the CSU, a forensic anthropologist was on the scene. As an expert, his job was to locate as many of the bones as possible, and, if possible, determine the cause of death. Because of the fire, he found that the bones had been widespread, meaning a large crime scene. He was able to determine that the skull was of a woman and that she had been murdered before the fire. She was identified from the serial number on an elbow implant: Sabrina Morton.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO