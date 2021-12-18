Mia spreading joy: N-O-W student aims to help others this holiday season

Nate Jacobs didn't just want "Joyful! Joyful!" to be a rollicking good time at the theater. He wanted it to proclaim his joy and love for being alive. For Jacobs, the founder and artistic director of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, the past year had been a trying time full of artistic frustrations and health scares. His troupe had just moved into a newly renovated theater custom-built for his productions when COVID put all performances on hold, and Jacobs contracted the virus right when his passion project was interrupted.

