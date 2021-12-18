Mia spreading joy: N-O-W student aims to help others this holiday season

SAN ANTONIO — Luke and Lisa Horgan are always on the go. They tend to be busy because they run Jefferson Bodega on San Antonio’s West Side. It’s an ear shot away from the very hungry Woodlawn Lake Ducks and on the same property as Pancake Joe’s, another San Antonio gem.
KUTV — During the holidays most are generous about giving to kids in need, but teens and preteens can often be overlooked. The Jordan Education Foundation needs your help to ensure all deserving teens have a joyful Christmas. This year 500 Jordan School District students were nominated for the...
CHARLES TOWN — A holiday event offered by Jefferson County Schools was designed to bring holiday cheer to children with sensory sensitivities, as well as to their families. According to Rachel Hardy, parent engagement resource coordinator for the school system, the Sensory Santa event allowed students and their families to visit with Santa in a calm, less-chaotic environment than is often available during the holiday season.
Anthem residents are coming together to spread holiday cheer with the sixth annual citizen-led holiday light cruise Saturday, Dec. 18. “It’s an event to spread holiday joy,” said organizer David Coleman. “It’s side-by-sides and Jeeps, and we try to touch each neighborhood so everybody can enjoy it with as many lights as we can get on our vehicles and play Christmas music. It’s become a tradition in Anthem now.”
7NewsDC — He's making his list and checking it twice -- and fortunately we've been nice enough to have 'Fashion Santa' back in studio! He's formally known as Paul Mason and joined us to discuss his mission to support charities far and wide. Follow 'Fashion Santa' on Instagram.
It’s been two years and the holiday cheer these two neighbors have spread over that time has gotten bigger and bigger. Betty Hicks, 78, and Adrianne Chick, 28, live across the street from each other in the Forest Hills neighborhood and have become good friends since then. Hicks said that’s how their project of spreading Christmas joy to their neighbors came about.
The most beautiful time of the year, but between buying gives hosting parties try not to break your healthy habits, or the bank attending fat family gatherings. It can also be the most stressful time of the year, and that’s why it’s essential to make time for self-care and self-love during the holidays. Here today is a motivational speaker and author, Lisa Bien.
Nate Jacobs didn't just want "Joyful! Joyful!" to be a rollicking good time at the theater. He wanted it to proclaim his joy and love for being alive. For Jacobs, the founder and artistic director of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, the past year had been a trying time full of artistic frustrations and health scares. His troupe had just moved into a newly renovated theater custom-built for his productions when COVID put all performances on hold, and Jacobs contracted the virus right when his passion project was interrupted.
The holidays aren’t just about gifts, they are about eating, too, and “Extra’s” Special Correspondent Tommy DiDario has you covered!. Tommy stopped by Campbell’s Joy Night-In Winter Village at Walmart, where he got to see it all at the PopSugar Holiday Pop-Up Event. DiDario picked...
Sometimes it takes an angel to help local residents who are struggling financially during the Christmas season. The Salvation Army of East Polk County on Dec. 15 delivered hundreds of bags filled with clothes and toys at its location on U.S. Highway 17 North to residents through its Angel Tree program. Residents who applied for the assistance were lined up in their vehicles during the drive-through event to accept the gifts.
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - We have an exciting update to share with you on a project one Connecticut boy took on involving pajamas. Earlier this month, Oliver told us that he wanted to collect 6,500 pairs of pajamas for kids in need across Connecticut this season. At last check, he...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Newborn babies at AHN are ready to celebrate their very first holiday season.
The tiny patients were dressed up in Rudolph hats, complete with red noses.
“We are making it ‘rein’ with holiday cheer this year! Merry Christmas from our tiniest patients!” AHN said on Facebook.
You can see all the cuteness here.
Santa came to the children in Elizabethton’s Housing and Development Authority neighborhoods on Monday, but he wasn’t riding in a sleigh pulled by reindeer. Instead, members of the Ghost Riders Motorcycle Club led Santa with his helpers through the streets with revving Harley motorcycles and horns blaring to bring children outside to see Santa Claus and receive Christmas gifts.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In an effort to spread some Christmas cheer, a group of carolers is lifting up holiday spirits one note at a time. The Chippewa Valley Carolers sand holiday songs to the residents at HeatherWood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Eau Claire on Sunday. The...
We are proud to announce that through the ongoing relationship with Amazon.com, we are able to share in this holiday season for our children! Be sure to bring your children 5-13yrs to the #LAMARQUE facility from 12:30-2:30pm tomorrow to spread holiday joy. We are proud to announce that through the...
Camp Fire North Texas after-school program participants went to local senior and rehabilitation centers recently and sang Christmas songs to residents, patients and staff. The Camp Fire motto is “Giving Service,” and the program aims to show children the importance of serving the community along with learning life skills and having fun.
PILSEN — After a successful first year, Cristina Puzio is organizing a gift drive for older people in the Pilsen area. Puzio and other volunteers are asking neighbors to donate candles, essential oils, coffee mugs, chocolates and other items to put in gift bag for older people in Pilsen and Little Village. Puzio said Popocatepetl Tortilleria has also pledged to donate packs of tortillas.
