The Western Kentucky men's basketball team was away in Atlanta preparing for a game against Ole Miss in the early-morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 11 when it heard the news that a devastating tornado was ravaging the area surrounding the university. WKU coach Rick Stansbury said his players and staff talked about the storm all day, and after his Hilltoppers routed the Rebels 71-48 late that night, he immediately told reporters the team's hearts "are still back in Bowling Green."

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO