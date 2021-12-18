Meet The Man Who Drives Every New Bugatti Before Its Owner

Think of a hypercar that redefined speed in the 21st century and you'll likely think of Bugatti. When the Veyron came out, it changed the way we thought of speed and of hypercars, and it set the tone for what Bugatti would come to stand for in the decade-and-a-half since. Since the Veyron first debuted, we've seen a successor in the Bugatti Chiron, and the spin-offs that have come from that have been every bit as special, if not more. The Pur Sport and Super Sport have wowed us with the Chiron's flexibility, but the special cars like the forthcoming Bolide, the artful La Voiture Noire, and the historically-influenced models like the Centodieci and Divo have showcased Bugatti's full spectrum of ability. Now, CarBuzz has uncovered a patent filing that gives us an indication of what the next special Bugatti might be.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO