ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Meet The Man Who Drives Every New Bugatti Before Its Owner

By Michael Butler
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are boring jobs, cool jobs, and there's being a test driver for a supercar manufacturer. Bugatti test driver Steve Jenny has one of the coolest jobs in the world: he is in charge of all final delivery checks, and gets to drive virtually every Bugatti that leaves the Molsheim factory....

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Ferrari-Inspired 88-Foot Yacht Concept Has a Garage for Parking Your Prancing Horse

A superyacht inspired by a supercar is nothing new. In fact, earlier this year, Tecnomar and Lamborghini released a 63-footer replete with the Raging Bull’s DNA. But Lazzarini has just rolled out a concept that takes cues from Ferrari’s four-wheelers—and it’s worth taking notice of. Meet the GranTurismo Mediterranea, or GTM for short, a sporty new 88-footer that pays homage to the Prancing Horse’s fast touring cars. The hull is finished in what looks like a riff on Ferrari’s recognizable Rosso Corsa red, while the superstructure is crafted from light carbon fiber that is also favored by the automaker. It’s even...
CARS
Motorious

Ford Model A Gets Its First Wash In 91 Years

Anyone familiar with classic cars knows the phrase “they don’t make them like they used to” is absolutely spot-on. That’s clearly illustrated by this Ford Model A which was abandoned in the woods for over 8 years, yet the owner was able to get it started in short order without much trouble. These things were built to be durable, reliable workhorses, not some iPhone on wheels which cracked apart because the temperature changed to quickly, needing thousands and thousands in repairs just to run again.
CARS
Carscoops

The Owner Of This C8 Corvette Had A Very, Very Bad Day

For whatever reason, some people find parking lots extremely difficult to navigate and it appears the driver of this Ford F-250 Super Duty is one of those people. These images that were recently shared to the Facebook page of C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends) were snapped at a parking lot somewhere in the U.S. It perfectly demonstrates what can go wrong if you don’t pay attention while parking as the Ford is now sitting on a Chevrolet C8 Corvette.
CARS
Robb Report

Only 3 Bugatti EB 112 Saloons Were Made in the Mid-’90s. Now One Is Up for Sale.

A forgotten relic from Bugatti’s long and winding past has returned to remind collectors that the marque wasn’t always about supercars. An ultra-rare example of the automaker’s EB 112 sedan (yes, a sedan) from the mid-1990s was just listed for sale by exotic car dealer Schaltkulisse. It is one of only three prototypes ever built by the automaker, making it one of the most exclusive models in its history. The EB 112 dates back to a very strange period in the marque’s history—after it was revived by Italian business man Roman Artioli in 1987 and before it was acquired by Volkswagen Auto...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bugatti Veyron#Sports Car#Driving#The Man Who#Vehicles#Supercar
MotorAuthority

Porsche Vision GT, Bugatti Sur Mesure, Nissan Z GT500: This Week's Top Photos

Porsche this week became the latest automaker to unveil a Vision Gran Turismo concept. Porsche's concept is an electric sports car, and while it isn't bound for production it may provide clues toward the design of the automaker's future lineup. Another sports car in the headlines this week was the...
CARS
Motor1.com

Bentley Coupe By Mulliner Expected To Be Company's Most Expensive Car Ever

Bentley through its Mulliner bespoke division is allegedly working on a second model after the Bacalar, the ultra-posh roofless model of which only 12 units will ever be made. According to a new report from Autocar, the upcoming two-door model will be less exclusive as the production run could be extended to 25 examples. Other differences between the two will be the adoption of a fixed roof and styling cues derived from the wild 2019 EXP 100 GT.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Class of 2022: Hagerty's top 10 classic cars to buy this year

Hagerty on Tuesday released its fifth annual "Bull Market" list of classic cars the insurer predicts will rise in value in the coming year. These aren't new cars tipped to become future classics, or old cars that have already maxed out in value. Instead, they are older cars that have nearly bottomed out on the depreciation curve and are expected to attract more interest from collectors in the future. There's plenty of variety this year, too. Where else will you find a Ferrari and a Suzuki on the same list?
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Civic-Based Aventador Replica Has Convertible Roof, Scissor Doors

A supercar replica rarely looks as good or as cool as the original. Though people try, it’s difficult to transform a donor car into the exact proportions penned in Maranello or Sant'Agata Bolognese. The latest is a Lamborghini Aventador convertible that started life as a Honda Civic. However, it is difficult to find the Civic in the final product, at least from the outside.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
motoringresearch.com

New Fiat Ducato van will text its owner if stolen

Owners of new Fiat Ducato and E-Ducato vans will receive a text message if their vehicle is stolen. Offered as part of the Fiat Professional My Uconnect app, the Theft Assistance feature can detect a potential break-in. The app also alerts the owner if the van is towed without authorisation,...
CARS
CNET

Drive one of the best convertibles on sale for 2021

Convertibles are excellent cars. I 100% stand by it and it's a shame they're not more popular. I own a Mazda Miata and it still surprises me how much it offers with its tiny package and nonfixed roof. These drop-top machines are fun, often boast zippy powertrains and are just...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Bugatti's Next Special Edition Will Be Inspired By 100-Year-Old Car

Think of a hypercar that redefined speed in the 21st century and you'll likely think of Bugatti. When the Veyron came out, it changed the way we thought of speed and of hypercars, and it set the tone for what Bugatti would come to stand for in the decade-and-a-half since. Since the Veyron first debuted, we've seen a successor in the Bugatti Chiron, and the spin-offs that have come from that have been every bit as special, if not more. The Pur Sport and Super Sport have wowed us with the Chiron's flexibility, but the special cars like the forthcoming Bolide, the artful La Voiture Noire, and the historically-influenced models like the Centodieci and Divo have showcased Bugatti's full spectrum of ability. Now, CarBuzz has uncovered a patent filing that gives us an indication of what the next special Bugatti might be.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Nismo Heritage Builds Titanium Exhausts For Skyline GT-R Icons

The Nissan GT-R is a modern masterpiece but were it not for the brilliance of the Skyline GT-Rs that came before it, Nissan may have peaked with its Z cars. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but hordes of enthusiasts have been attracted to the brand because of the turbocharged icon that came to be known as Godzilla. Skyline GT-Rs are now among the most expensive import tuner cars you can get, yet the people who buy them are not typically collectors who store these beauties in garages for years on end; they drive their cars. Nissan recognizes the adoration it has garnered and is always looking to cater to fans of the AWD beast with its Nismo Heritage Parts program, and now that program has been expanded to include titanium exhausts. Epic.
CARS
Motor1.com

See The Bugatti Chiron Devour The Autobahn At 257 MPH (414 KM/H)

You've probably seen your fair share of Autobahn top speed runs, but this one takes the proverbial cake. Real estate mogul Radim Passer is the protagonist of a spectacular video shot on an unrestricted section of the German highway where he managed to hit 402.5 km/h (250 mph) back in 2015 with his Veyron. He took delivery of the W16 machine's successor in 2018, and earlier this year, he returned to the Autobahn to break his personal record.
CARS
Motorious

5 Of The Coolest Muscle Cars Ever Made

Put these at the top of your muscle car wishlist. There's nothing in the automotive world quite like an American muscle car. While the definition used to very specific, it's become quite broad over the years, even sparking heated debates at the Motorious offices. However, we generally agree that these are some of the best examples ever made.
CARS
designboom.com

this iconic 1966 ford mustang has been converted into a pickup truck

The 1966 ford mustang sees a pickup transformation. of all the ford mustangs produced, a 1965 or 1966 is certainly one of the most quintessential variations. so much so, that the vintage mustang has become such an icon that it is verging on commonplace. in response, the owner of this 1966 model gave the car a unique conversion by swapping out the powertrain to transform it into a pickup truck. the conversion had just sold this week for $15,000 USD.
CARS
Motorious

1973 Chevy Nova Is The Last Of Its Kind

A 350 cubic inch engine and 4-speed manual transmission make this a blast to drive. The 1970s were an excellent time for the famous American automotive brand that we all know and love, Chevrolet. Models like the Chevelle, Camaro, and Nova were going through a massive design change which still makes automotive enthusiasts’ hair curl. The latter vehicle especially was particularly affected by the new style as it continued to evolve within the automotive market. Then the infamous year of 1973 struck. For many reasons, the United States was plunged into economic despair as a shortage of oil and, subsequently, gas plagued the nation. This was the last year that many of the beautiful muscle cars of old that we all know and love could be found in their proper form.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy