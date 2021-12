The Queen & The Sea DLC for Dead Cells, which was announced at the end of November, has received new details – including a release date. The big news is that The Queen & The Sea will launch on January 6, 2022. It’s described as “the most ambitious update to Dead Cells yet” with new Biome to explore, new weapons, and a powerful new boss to defeat. The DLC also ties together the narrative introduced in the first two DLCs (Fatal Falls & The Bad Seed).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO