UPDATE: Oklahoma City police capture chase suspect following pursuit that went through Moore, Norman and back into OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City police arrested a chase suspect who led authorities in a chase that went through Moore and Norman and eventually back into Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Police Department had a helicopter in the air, following the suspect as he drove across the metro area.

A Police Department official told KFOR that the suspect had stolen a vehicle. Police began pursuing him at SE 13th and High, as he fled in the red Jeep he allegedly stole.

The suspect led police through Moore and into Norman. He eventually returned to the Oklahoma City area, passing several streets in Moore on the way back.

Oklahoma City police after arresting a chase suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle.

Police closed in on the suspect in the southeast part of the city.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police caught up to him and arrested him at SE 11th and High.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.