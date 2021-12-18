ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

UPDATE: Oklahoma City police capture chase suspect following pursuit that went through Moore, Norman and back into OKC

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3I9B_0dQdn6fJ00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City police arrested a chase suspect who led authorities in a chase that went through Moore and Norman and eventually back into Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Police Department had a helicopter in the air, following the suspect as he drove across the metro area.

Oklahoma man survives being beaten with foot-long wrench

A Police Department official told KFOR that the suspect had stolen a vehicle. Police began pursuing him at SE 13th and High, as he fled in the red Jeep he allegedly stole.

The suspect led police through Moore and into Norman. He eventually returned to the Oklahoma City area, passing several streets in Moore on the way back.

Oklahoma City police after arresting a chase suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle.

Police closed in on the suspect in the southeast part of the city.

Robbery at Ulta store in Oklahoma City caught on camera, police searching for suspect

The suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police caught up to him and arrested him at SE 11th and High.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Moore, OK
Moore, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Norman, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Moore, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Se 13th#Jeep#Ulta#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

KFOR

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy