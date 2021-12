WATERTOWN — North country law enforcement officers are cracking down on impaired and reckless driving by ramping up patrols over the holiday season. State police, along with local and county agencies, are participating in a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative that runs from Friday until Jan. 1. Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints, along with more troopers on roadways during the campaign.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO