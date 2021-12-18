Outlaws lead All-District awards released this week

Coming off a State Championship win, the Outlaws lead the Class 2A-4 All-District selections with some Comanche players also receiving honors in the awards released this past week.

Finishing as the No. 1 team in Class 2A, the Outlaws took home several individual awards voted on by all of the coaches in the district.

Matt Weber was voted as Coach of the Year after leading his team to a perfect 15-0 record and perfect 7-0 in district play.

He isn’t the only Outlaw receiving honors though. Jace Gilbert won the district player of the year and special teams’ kicker of the year awards for the district.

Another senior on the Outlaws, Will Bergner, took home the Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Comanche will share an award with Marlow as there were co-offensive back of the year awards. Comanche’s Bryson Evans and Marlow’s Julian Marroquin were selected.

Marlow also had the offensive lineman of the year as Chance O’Neal has taken the honor for the Outlaws.

Kyle Wilson has taken home the Defensive Player of the Year award and another fellow senior took home the defensive lineman of the year as Brennan Morgan was named to the award.

Comanche got the linebacker of the year award, which went to Owen Bigford, while another Comanche player in Devon McCarty won the co-defensive back of the year.

Mason Kulbeth became the final player to win one of the individual awards as he was named special teams’ return man of the year to wrap up the final individual awards.

Three Marlow players were named to the first team offense while Comanche had one player named to the first team offense selected by district coaches.

Adlee Ellsworth was selected as a wide receiver, while Konnor Rhodes was selected as offensive lineman and the final Marlow player, Josiah Johnson, was selected as a tight end.

Comanche’s lone first team offensive player is Sam Seibert who was one of seven offensive lineman selected on the team.

Five Marlow and two Comanche players were selected as part of the first team defense. Cody Huber landed as one of the defensive line selections along with Comanche’s Lucas Gordon.

William Hewitt, who recovered the game winning fumble in the State Championship game, was selected as first team linebacker along with Colton Newton from Comanche.

The last three Marlow Outlaws on the defense first team were all defensive backs as Case Rich, Derek Shafer and Tyler Callahan were all selected by district coach.

Two Outlaws’ seniors were selected for second team offense as Cole Hayes was selected at running back and Dason Davis at offensive line.

Two Indians’ football players were on the second team defense as Coalton West was a defensive line selection and Caleb Cole was selected as a defensive back on the second team.

All selections were chosen by the eight coaches of the district in their meeting hosted this past week after the Outlaws finished the season.