Watch: Bulldogs Players Talk Upcoming Liberty Bowl Matchup Against Texas Tech

By Crissy Froyd
 4 days ago

"(Playing in a bowl game) it's huge," quarterback Will Rogers said. "Nobody likes to lose a game, especially when it's the last game of the year. It's really big for us to win this game, gain momentum going into the offseason and then just preach it -- here's what we did, here's what we can do next year."

Watch below to hear everything Rogers, wide receiver Austin Williams, linebacker Jett Johnson and others had to say about the upcoming contest against the Red Raiders:

