San Luis Obispo, CA

Jason Talks about electric cars

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Motor Mouths every Saturday morning at 8am. The Motor...

www.920kvec.com

insideevs.com

Is It Really That Difficult To Charge An Electric Car?

YouTube channel Electrifying has become a new InsideEVs favorite thanks to its focus on EV education. However, what sets the channel apart is the way it presents its material. Some topics about electric cars aren't very fun or exciting, though they're necessary to educate people. Electrifying provides informative content all while keeping the delivery fun, sometimes silly, and always easy to understand.
valleynewslive.com

How electric cars compare in the winter months

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Six months ago Joshua Wirth made the switch from his internal combustion engine minivan to an electric car. He said the fluctuating gas prices lead him to the decision. As gas prices have skyrocketed this fall, Wirth’s Tesla has saved him $1,400. As his...
yourmoney.com

Electric car grant slashed – again

This is half the sum available to buyers at the start of the year – it was also reduced in March. The plug-in car grant (PiCG) offers a discount on the cost of buying an electric car. The scheme means the government puts a sum of money towards the purchase of zero-emissions vehicles, creating a cash incentive for buyers to switch to electric vehicles.
notebookcheck.net

The first all-electric Rolls-Royce production car is about to start on-road testing

Rolls-Royce will soon start road-testing its Spectre coupe, the first electric vehicle from the company to go on sale. The Spectre is expected to be released late next year, following a couple of electric vehicle prototypes shown by the company over the last decade. The Rolls-Royce Spectre, debuted in September,...
AutoExpress

Toyota unveils 11 new electric car concepts

Toyota has unveiled 11 new all-electric concept vehicles previewing the brand’s future strategy when it comes to EVs. Announced by company CEO Akio Toyoda, the new concepts include four bZ-series models previewing more affordable production cars that will eventually sit alongside the previously announced bZ4X SUV in the firm’s line-up.
Benzinga

Arrival Reveals Prototype Of Ride Hailing Electric Car

Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) has revealed the first finished prototype of the Arrival Car. The Arrival electric Car has been designed specifically for the ride-hailing industry, partnering with Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) drivers. Arrival partnered with Uber to develop a purpose-built electric vehicle (EV) for ride-hailing drivers earlier this...
The Spokesman-Review

Electric car owners bask in liberation from gasoline

Charging an electric vehicle is much less expensive than filling up one that’s gas-powered, while yearly maintenance costs are lower as well, said Matthew Swenson, a professor with the University of Idaho’s mechanical engineering department. That’s due to fewer moving parts and no need for periodic services such as oil changes and the like.
Times Daily

New German government to revamp incentives for electric cars

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's new government said Monday it is extending the country's current incentive payments for buyers of electric and hybrid cars for a year but then plans to impose tougher requirements for vehicles to qualify for the support. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
Jalopnik

My Name Is Andy And I Can’t Wait To Talk About Cars

Well hello there, and thanks for stopping by. I’m not the greatest at talking about myself, so this is going to be a bumpy trip for both you and me. As you may have guessed by the fact that I now work at Jalopnik, I am quite into cars. Whether they’re new, old, expensive or cheap enough for me to actually afford, I’m into them.
Top Speed

Fastest Electric Cars in the World - gallery

Top Speed – 200+ mph (exact top speed not announced yet); 0-60 mph – 3 seconds. Top Speed – 250+ mph (exact top speed not announced yet); 0-60 mph – 1.9 seconds. Swipe up to read about every car in detail and learn about their configurations, power outputs, price, and a whole lot of other things.
Words Spreading Like Wildflowers

Used Electric Cars Are Super-Charged!

Niraj Choski published a great article in the New York Times on May 4th, 2021 titled “Buying an Electric Vehicle? Here is Some Advice.” This article covers the important aspects for first-time electric vehicle owners. This article provides additional information for those interested in the more affordable used electric vehicle market, which is not covered by Mr. Choski’s.
CleanTechnica

How Do You Charge An Electric Car At Home?

“How do you charge an electric car at home?” is one of the most popular questions first-time electric car owners have. This is because charging a car can typically be a very foreign experience. There are a number of new terminologies involved with charging a car such as amps, kilowatt hours, and the three levels of charging. Undoubtedly, this may be overwhelming at first, however, over time and in addition to resources like this, many drivers quickly realize it really is just as easy as charging a phone.
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
BMW BLOG

BMWBLOG Podcast Ep. 59 — Nikki Shields Talks Electric Cars, Formula E, and More

We’ve been trying to get Nikki Shields on the podcast for awhile now and, as a broadcaster for Formula E, anchor for Supercharged on CNN, and one of the founding members of Electrifying, it’s not hard to see why. We finally got her on the show and were able to talk about electric cars, her start in Formula E, and her love for cars.
CNBC

Ford stops reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to strong demand, CEO tells Cramer

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday that interest in the automaker's soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is so great that it had to stop taking reservations. "We are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially," Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."
torquenews.com

Ford Cannot Make EVs Fast Enough

Ford has had an impressive streak fo success when it comes to its growing lineup of electric vehicles. The Mustang Mach-E and the Ford F-150 Lightning have proven to be very popular with customers, but it appears that the sheer amount of demand is pushing the limits of Ford's production facilities and the company cannot make them fast enough according to a new report.
