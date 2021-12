NEW YORK (AP) -- Kemba Walker smiled his way around the court, finally in position to help the Knicks again in his hometown. "I'm just being myself, trying to do what I can to keep us upbeat," Walker said. "I think that's a little bit of what we've been missing a little bit throughout the season, throughout the year, is just the overall joy for the game."

