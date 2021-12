Tayshia Adams missed out on co-hosting “The Bachelorette” live finale on Tuesday night after being exposed to COVID-19. “As you guys may know, it’s a little crazy here in New York, and I was recently exposed,” Adams, 31, explained on her Instagram Story prior to the “After the Final Rose” special. “So out of an abundance of caution for Michelle [Young] to have her night, as well as Kaitlyn and the crew, I will not be there in person.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO