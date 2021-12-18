ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The National Hockey League has postponed games for several teams

SportsGrid
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Hockey League put several more teams on pause Saturday, Media.NHL.com reports. Earlier this week, the NHL announced that the Flames, Avalanche, and Panthers wouldn’t resume play until after Christmas. On Saturday,...

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
The Spun

Bears Star Has Clear Message For NFL Referees Following Monday’s Loss

The Chicago Bears were hit with five personal fouls on Monday night when they faced the Minnesota Vikings. Some of those penalties were questionable to say the least. Following the Bears’ loss to the Vikings, veteran pass-rusher Robert Quinn spoke to the media about the current state of officiating in the NFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playing Games#Nhl Com#The Flames Avalanche#Panthers#Predators#The Maple Leafs#Coyotes Canucks
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
visitsaintpaul.com

USA Hockey Women’s National Team vs. Canada

USA Hockey has announced the My Why Tour, presented by Toyota and featuring the U.S. Women’s National Team, will stop at Xcel Energy Center on Dec. 20 with Team USA facing rival Canada. Location: 199 W. Kellogg Blvd. Time: 7:00 PM. 199 W. Kellogg Blvd , Saint Paul, Minnesota...
HOCKEY
WGN News

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday due to COVID-19

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as […]
HOCKEY
SportsGrid

NHL Postpones Games With Cross Border Travel Until After Christmas

The NHL acknowledged that COVID-19 is de-railing their season once again and is pro-actively taking measures to limit the spread of the virus within the league. On Sunday, the NHL announced that all cross-border games would be postponed until after the Christmas hiatus. The league has its regularly scheduled shut down from December 24 to December 26.
NHL
FanSided

Washington Capitals vs. Flyers: Date, Time, Betting Odds, Streaming, More

There is one more Washington Capitals game before Christmas which is tonight before the NHL goes on a temporary pause to combat the latest COVID-19 variant. Their game on Thursday at the New York Islanders has been postponed. It is also unlikely there will be Olympic participation but that’s a topic for another day.
NHL
SportsGrid

NHL Pausing Season Earlier Than Expected to Resolve COVID-19 Issues

With postponements stacking up, the NHL has decided to enter their holiday break a day early. Elliotte Friedman broke the news, stating that the league will be shuttered on Wednesday through Christmas day, with players reporting back a day earlier than expected to facilitate COVID-19 testing. The league had previously...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy