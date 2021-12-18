ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Tougaloo College receives $2.7M anonymous donation for scholarships

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

TOUGALOO, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Tougaloo College received a $2,750,000 anonymous donation to put toward the “Finish Line Initiative.”

The initiative provides students financial assistance to help them reach graduation. The students must be within two academic years of graduation.

The anonymous donation is one of two received this year to support the initiative. The first donation was received earlier in the fall 2021 semester in the amount of $250,000.

“This generous scholarship support will bridge unmet financial needs of our students and help them cross the finish line,” said Vice President for Institutional Advancement Sandra Hodge.

Students will receive more information about the application process and eligibility requirements in January, 2022.

