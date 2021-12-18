ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Who is Parson Brown? Meet the mystery man from ‘Winter Wonderland’

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YMqj_0dQdi9Q700

(NEXSTAR) – “We’ll pretend that he is Parson Brown” is likely a lyric you have sung once or twice in your life. But really, who is Parson Brown?

If you aren’t familiar, the above lyrics are a line from the classic song ‘Winter Wonderland’ heard on the radio and during childrens’ holiday concerts in November and December annually. The song was written in 1934 by Felix Bernard and Richard Bernhard Smith, and originally sung by Richard Himber.

Can you safely enjoy the holidays? Experts offer COVID tips

Nearly nine decades later, many wonder the same question each year – who is Parson Brown?

To understand, it is important to note that while the song is largely popular during Christmas time, it never actually mentions Christmas . Instead, the song is about marriage and romance during winter. The couple in the song builds a snowman in a meadow and pretends it is Parson Brown, who asks if they are married. The couple says they are not, but Parson Brown can wed them when he is in town.

Parson is actually another word for a clergyman, especially a Protestant pastor, according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary . The word has gone largely unused since around 1980 but has been on a decline since 1800.

Holiday tipping: Who should you give a little extra to during the holidays?

Whether you prefer Bing Crosby or Michael Buble, Tony Bennett or the Pentatonix, or any other artist performing ‘Winter Wonderland’ this season, you no longer need to wonder about the snowman named Parson Brown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Petersburg man charged with second-degree murder

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting in Petersburg earlier this week. Petersburg Police have charged 25-year-old Edward Spencer with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting that took place on Dec. 19. Police arrived at the 200 block of Medical Park Blvd. around 2 a.m. […]
PETERSBURG, VA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

When 'Nutcracker' meets 'Wonderland,' a new friendship forms amid the wonders, mysteries

What happens when you take the plot of a familiar holiday fixture and smash it with one of the most bizarre plots in all of Western literature?. You get one big adventure, and it's called "Nutcracker in Wonderland." Presented by Ballet Co.Laboratory at Ted Mann Concert Hall last weekend, the story juxtaposed Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland" with E.T.A. Hoffman's "Nutcracker and Mouse King," using Tchaikovsky's music. Combining the plots made the story even more like a hallucinogenic dreamscape than either of the sources.
PERFORMING ARTS
weddingchicks.com

Winter Wonderland Wedding In A Remodeled Barn

The bride, Gisela is a professional baker, so she's seen many a wedding...and the pressure was on when it came to planning her own. She and her now hubby knew that they wanted a winter celebration, because what could be better than having the best day of your life take place during the most wonderful time of the year? They decided to dive headfirst into the holiday spirit with their wedding, selecting a bold red and green color palette with touches of blush here and there. And, because the bride is a wedding professional, of course, she had to make her own cake, and not just one!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Michael Buble
Person
Tony Bennett
stmarynow.com

‘Winter Wonderland’ not written for Christmas

“Winter Wonderland,” with its vivid cold weather imagery, seems like it was tailor-made to sing around Christmastime. But much like “Jingle Bells,” the song wasn’t actually written for the holiday season. The lyrics were penned in the 1930s by Richard Bernhard Smith, who was suffering from...
ENTERTAINMENT
Sandusky Register

Walk through this winter wonderland

HURON — Each year, the delightful decorated display gets bigger, better and brighter. About 15 years ago, coinciding with when spouses Lois and Scott Thompson moved to Wilbor Avenue in Huron’s Oklahoma subdivision, near Fabens Park, they adorn their property with many vibrant lights, wintertime characters and seasonal displays. “We...
HURON, OH
Coast News

A winter wonderland is created at Botanic Garden

Rene van Rems is one of the most generous artistic floral designers I have met in years. Although he was waist deep in 10-foot arrangements that needed to be finished in less than an hour, he joyfully shared his trade secrets to produce some of the most creative displays I have seen in years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wonderland#Nexstar#Covid#Protestant#Pentatonix#Nexstar Media Inc
The Game Haus

5 Characters Who Need Some 2021 Overwatch Winter Wonderland Skins

The holiday season is in full-swing, and that means the Overwatch Winter Wonderland event is right around the corner. Players are ready to don their ugliest sweaters and queue into their favorite game – Mei Snowball Fight. While the game modes are fun, they aren’t the reason why players love the end of the year. Overwatch players open up the Battle.net player to figure out which characters received brand new Winter Wonderland skins.
VIDEO GAMES
thecoaster.net

Winter Wonderland in Wanamassa Offers Vendors, Holiday Crafts and a Visit from Santa Claus

Come walk in a Winter Wonderland. On Sat., Dec. 11 the Wanamassa Elementary School PTA is hosting a Winter Wonderland at the school from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. After an abnormal start to elementary school due to Covid19 shutdowns and protocols, the PTA is hoping to give the students, with special consideration for those in kindergarten and first grade, the opportunity to get together as a community and celebrate the season.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
arcamax.com

'Seinfeld' actor Lou Cutell dies at 91

Lou Cutell, a veteran actor whose career spanned several decades and included a memorable role on “Senfield,” died this week. He was 91. News of the actor’s passing was shared on Facebook by friend and actor Mark Furman. No cause of death was given. “After 91 years, and a great...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy