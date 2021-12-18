NOTHGARD Release Orchestral Version Of "Domain Of Cain"; Official Video Available

Rapper, pastor, husband, father, and 116 Clique founding member, Trip Lee, is back with another single, “Supernatural!” “This song, Supernatural, is about some of the things I wish were different in our world. Some of them are big and important— and others are lighthearted— but all of them represent exactly how I felt when I wrote it,” shares Trip. “We’ve all been through A LOT in the past few years. And when we look at how messed up our world is, it’s clear that we can’t fix everything on our own. Some things are just too big and out of our control. If it’s gonna change, we need supernatural help! But, if we just call on God, nothing is too big for him.”

