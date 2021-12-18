ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

NOTHGARD Release Orchestral Version Of "Domain Of Cain"; Official Video Available

bravewords.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDom R. Crey - Vocals, Lead Guitar, Studio...

bravewords.com

Comments / 0

Related
ghostcultmag.com

Sevendust to Release “Blood and Stone Deluxe” Version This Week

Sevendust has spent the pandemic era supporting their excellent 13th album Blood & Stone (Rise Records) performing a few great livestreams, and returning to the tour circuit, culminating in their mini-run of tour dates to close the year. The band has now announced the release of the digital expanded edition of that album. Blood & Stone Deluxe contains five new tracks including three never-before-released remixes and two newly recorded songs. Jake Bowen of Periphery, Richard Wicander of Fire From The Gods and Justin deBlieck formerly of Ice Nine Kills provide remixes and the band finished recording “All I Really Know” and “What You Are” specifically for this release. Blood & Stone Deluxe is being released via all digital partners via Rise Records and was produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette. Blood & Stone Deluxe is now available for pre-save below. The visualizer for “What You’ve Become (Justin deBlieck Remix)” can be seen here:
MUSIC
bravewords.com

DESTRUCTION - Diabolical Album Vinyl Formats Updated

German thrash metal veterans, Destruction, celebrate their 40th anniversary by setting the world ablaze with a new, hard-hitting grenade in the form of their new album, Diabolical, out April 8 via Napalm Records. As one of the most legendary German thrash metal bands in existence, Destruction grace the wall of...
ROCK MUSIC
bravewords.com

LIVLØS Streaming And Then There Were None Album In Its Entirety

Danish death metallers, Livløs, recently released their new full-length album, And Then There Were None, via Napalm Records. A full album stream can be found below. And Then There Were None is available as a digipak CD and digital album, as well as 1LP gatefold black vinyl and an exclusive transparent red 1LP gatefold (limited to 200). Order here.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral#Keyboards#Dominion Of Cain#Lead Guitar
bravewords.com

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Founding Member ALBERT BOUCHARD Releases Vinyl Edition Of Imaginos II With Special Bundle Items

Albert Bouchard is best known as a founding member of Blue Öyster Cult, along with his brother and bassist Joe Bouchard. The original line-up sold millions of albums for Columbia Records, with such classic songs as “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” and the #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart “Burning For You”, with both contributing to songwriting, and lead vocals on some of their greatest songs, such as “Cites On Flame With Rock and Roll” and “Hot Rails To Hell”.
ROCK MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Brothers Osborne To Release Deluxe Version Of ‘Skeletons’ Album

Brothers Osborne will release the deluxe edition of their latest album, Skeletons, on January 21st. The project, which was originally released in October of last year, is nominated for Best Country Album at next month's Grammy Awards. The deluxe edition of Skeletons includes the original 12 tracks along with three...
MUSIC
wesb.com

STEVE VAI Releases Official Music Video For ‘Little Pretty’

Steve Vai and Favored Nations / Mascot Label Group have presented an official music video for “Little Pretty”. The composition is featured on Vai‘s upcoming studio album titled “Inviolate” which will be released digitally and on CD January 28, 2022. The LP will follow on March 18. The clip, which captures Vai performing in his inner sanctum also known as “Harmony Hut”, can be seen below.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

WOLF To Release Shadowland Album In April; Artwork Revealed

Swedish heavy metal masters, Wolf, announce their return with a new studio album, entitled Shadowland. The album is set to be released through Century Media on April 1. It is their ninth studio effort and the follow-up to the 2020 release, Feeding The Machine. Niklas Stalvind (vocals / guitar) checks...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Times are confusing if you’re a death metal band called Omicron

If you want a cool name for your metal band, a good place for inspiration is the culture of Greece, Ancient mythology has been mined many times (Kronos/Cronos, variations on Prometheus, Aphrodite, etc.) Or you could just go through the Greek alphabet for something that sounds cool. Like, say, the fifteenth letter, omicron. That’s what a Belgian death metal band did. And all was good until Omicron (the band) ran into omicron (the most recent variant of SARS-CoV, our spikey friend, COVID.)
ROCK MUSIC
orcasound.com

THE WANTED RELEASE OFFICIAL VIDEO FOR ‘STAY ANOTHER DAY’ 🎄

He Wanted celebrate the upcoming Christmas season with the official video for their festive cover of East 17’s classic hit ‘Stay Another Day’. ‘Stay Another Day’ was originally a Christmas No1. hit in 1994 and has remained a staple of the festive season ever since. The Wanted’s cover is produced by Tim Powell and Jonas Jalhay.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

DREAM THEATER Vocalist JAMES LABRIE Reveals Forthcoming Solo Album Was Influenced By LED ZEPPELIN - "Their Organic Approach To Their Songs, It Reached Deep Within"

Dream Theater vocalist James LaBrie recently guested on the Full Metal Jackie podcast, and during the interview he discussed his forthcoming solo album, Beautiful Shade Of Gray. LaBrie: "I'm a huge Led Zeppelin fan, I'm a huge fan of Pink Floyd, Aerosmith, Deep Purple and all that. These bands were...
MUSIC
chicagocrusader.com

Trip Lee Makes An Official Return To Music With The Release Of His “Supernatural” Single And Video!

Rapper, pastor, husband, father, and 116 Clique founding member, Trip Lee, is back with another single, “Supernatural!” “This song, Supernatural, is about some of the things I wish were different in our world. Some of them are big and important— and others are lighthearted— but all of them represent exactly how I felt when I wrote it,” shares Trip. “We’ve all been through A LOT in the past few years. And when we look at how messed up our world is, it’s clear that we can’t fix everything on our own. Some things are just too big and out of our control. If it’s gonna change, we need supernatural help! But, if we just call on God, nothing is too big for him.”
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

KISS' Stanley Was Devastated When Gene Became 'God Of Thunder' 2021 In Review

KISS frontman Paul Stanley scored a top 21 story from March 2021 after he shared that he was devastated when producer Bob Ezrin decided that bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons should sing the classic song "God Of Thunder". The track, from the band's iconic "Destroyer" album, has become a signature song for...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy