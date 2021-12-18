ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Mistletoe – famous for stolen holiday kisses – is a parasite that steals water and nutrients from other plants

By The Conversation, David Hillock Associate Extension Specialist Horticulture &amp; Landscape Architecture, Oklahoma State University
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFOwt_0dQdi40U00

A parasitic plant with potentially poisonous berries might not sound like something that would boost your Christmas decorations to the next level.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Richmond County Deputies fired, under investigation for contraband smuggling

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Several Richmond County deputies are under investigation after contraband was smuggled into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. The Charles Webster Detention Center on Phinizy Road was placed on lockdown during an investigation into illegal contraband in the jail. Investigators say they were tipped off over the weekend about the contraband. […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police: Missing pregnant woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A pregnant woman missing in Savannah has been located, the police announced Tuesday. A day prior, the Savannah Police Department issued an alert for 35-year-old Shameka Shells. Further details on the case were not immediately provided. Original story, posted Dec. 20: SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a missing […]
SAVANNAH, GA
modernfarmer.com

Underneath the Mistletoe…You’ll Find the Plant It’s Stealing Nutrients From

If you want to brighten up a doorway with a little Christmas cheer, you can’t go wrong with a sprig of mistletoe. With more than 1,000 species around the world, mistletoe is generally easy to find and its variety of berries make a nice decorative touch for the holidays. Plus, you might find a (consenting) kiss under a carefully placed bough of mistletoe.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen Holiday#Parasitic Plant#Nutrients#Parasite
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Mistletoe: Holiday decoration or oak-sucking parasite?

Mistletoe is all too familiar during the holiday season. Many will hang a faux mistletoe above a doorway inside their home to play jokes or to steal a kiss from a loved one. Now that all the leaves have fallen, if you are driving throughout Cherokee County and look to the canopies of mature oak trees alongside the road, you will likely see small patches of green growth there. That is mistletoe in its natural setting.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
GoDanRiver.com

IN THE YARD: Why kiss under the mistletoe and how long does a Christmas tree need to grow?

As we prepare for Christmas events this weekend, there are a couple of traditions I often get asked about. Answer: This is often traced back to ancient Norse mythology. The earliest written account about this tradition showed up around 1784 in a song that had the phrase, “what all the men, Jem, John, and Joe cry, ’What luck has sent ye?’ And kiss beneath the mistletoe the girl not turn’d of twenty.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
Nashville News Hub

Waitress who received $2,200 tip has been fired after the restaurant manager forced her to share the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management

According to reports, the waitress who received a $4,400 tip from a group of diners to split between her and another server has been reportedly fired from her job after the restaurant manager forced her to share most of the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management. “To turn right back around and find out that I wasn’t keeping it, was kind of disheartening because we don’t tip share in any way.” the waitress said.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Missing 3-Year-Old Says a Bear Protected Him While He Was Lost in the Woods

It may sound like a folktale, but 3-year-old Casey Hathaway told his family he survived three days in the freezing woods thanks to a local black bear. It’s been 3 years now since Casey Hathaway’s story shook America. At 3-years-old, Casey would disappear into the woods while playing at his grandmother’s remote North Carolina home. Amidst freezing nighttime temperatures and torrential rain, little Casey’s chances of survival were slim to none. But his story ends like any great folktale: with a happy ending.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAV News 3

Murder case is dismissed, Georgia man is freed from prison

GROVETOWN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man walked out of prison a free man after more than two decades behind bars after his murder case was dismissed. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 43-year-old Devonia Inman was freed Monday, and immediately embraced his mother and stepfather as he emerged from the Augusta State Medical Prison. Inman […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
Insider

Well-off parents are fighting over secondhand Christmas gifts and flipping them for extra cash amid the supply-chain crunch

IStock; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Rebecca Zisser/Insider. Supply-chain issues have limited stocks of hot Christmas toys, leading well-off parents to buy used. One parent paid nearly four times the retail price for a secondhand version of a hard-to-find toy. A few parents are taking advantage, flipping toys on Facebook Marketplace for...
SHOPPING
WSAV News 3

16-year-old student dies after being found unresponsive at S.C. high school

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Mullins High School student died after being found unresponsive at school Friday, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. Taylor Danielle Price, 16, was found unresponsive Friday and taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Richardson. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Medical University […]
MULLINS, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy