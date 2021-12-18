ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hits 'keep coming': Hospitals struggle as COVID beds fill

By Ed White, The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Hospitals across the country are struggling to cope with burnout among doctors, nurses and other workers, already buffeted by a crush of patients from the ongoing surge of the COVID-19 delta variant and now bracing for the fallout of another highly transmissible mutation .

Ohio became the latest state to summon the National Guard to help overwhelmed medical facilities. Experts in Nebraska warned that its hospitals soon may need to ration care. Medical officials in Kansas and Missouri are delaying surgeries, turning away transfers and desperately trying to hire traveling nurses, as cases double and triple in an eerie reminder of last year’s holiday season.

“There is no medical school class that can prepare you for this level of death,” said Dr. Jacqueline Pflaum-Carlson, an emergency medicine specialist at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit. “The hits just keep coming.”

Virginia Health Commissioner Advises Against J & J Booster, talks holiday COVID safety

The national seven-day average of COVID-19 hospital admissions was 60,000 by Wednesday, far off last winter’s peak but 50% higher than in early November, the government reported. The situation is more acute in cold-weather regions, where people are increasingly gathering inside and new infections are piling up.

New York state reported Friday that slightly more than 21,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19, a new high since tests became widely available. The consequences were swift in New York City: The Rockettes Christmas show was scratched for the season, and some Broadway shows canceled performances because of outbreaks among cast members.

“We are in a situation where we are now facing a very important delta surge and we are looking over our shoulder at an oncoming omicron surge,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said of the two COVID-19 variants.

At AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, a hospital near Kansas City, Missouri, chief medical officer Dr. Lisa Hays said the emergency department is experiencing backups sometimes lasting for days.

“The beds are not the issue. It’s the nurses to staff the beds. … And it’s all created by rising COVID numbers and burnout,” Hays said. “Our nurses are burnt out.”

Experts attribute most of the rise in cases and hospitalizations to infections among people who have not been inoculated against the coronavirus. The government says 61% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer at University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kansas, said the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” continues to swamp the hospital and its workers.

“There’s no place to go. Our staff are tired. We’re going to run out of travelers,” Stites said, referring to visiting health care workers, “and omicron is at our doorstep. This is a tornado warning to our community.”

Watch out for these 5 early omicron symptoms, study says

Ohio’s National Guard deployment is one of the largest seen during the pandemic, with more than 1,000 members sent to beleaguered hospitals especially in the Akron, Canton and Cleveland areas.

As of Friday, 4,723 people in the state were hospitalized with the coronavirus, a number last seen about a year ago, Gov. Mike DeWine said. Some staffers were taking only short breaks before punching in for second shifts, he added.

Health systems elsewhere that are doing somewhat better are nervously eying the arrival of the omicron variant and girding themselves for the impact.

Nebraska officials said hospitals might have to put some care on hold to make room for COVID-19 patients. While case numbers are down from the state’s pandemic peak, they could rebound rapidly, and bed availability remains tight because of patients with non-virus ailments.

“It may be likely that omicron will cause a giant surge, and honestly we can’t handle that right now,” said Dr. Angela Hewlett of Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

At Los Angeles’ Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, just 17 coronavirus patients were being treated there Friday, a small fraction of the hospital’s worst stretch. Nurse manager Edgar Ramirez said his co-workers are weary but better prepared if a wave hits.

“The human factor of having that fear is always going to be there,” Ramirez said. “I tell our crew, ‘We have to talk through this. We have to express ourselves.’ Otherwise it’s going to [be] tough.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zb2ea_0dQdhxzd00
Natalie Balli, 71, and her twin sister, Linda Calderon, background right, watch TV as they rest in their beds in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The sisters were admitted to the hospital on the same day, a few days after their Thanksgiving gathering. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Twin sisters Linda Calderon and Natalie Balli, 71, had planned to get vaccinated but delayed it until it was too late. Now they’re on oxygen in the same room at Providence Holy Cross, their beds separated by just a few feet.

“We kept saying, ‘We’ll do it tomorrow.’ But tomorrow never came,” Calderon said as she watched her sister struggle to breathe. “We really regret not getting the shots, because if we did, we wouldn’t be like this right now.”

Breakthrough infections may create 'super immunity' to COVID-19, study suggests

Pflaum-Carlson, the doctor at Detroit’s Henry Ford Health, made a public plea for people to get the shots both for their benefit and for those toiling on the frontlines of care. Eighty percent of the roughly 500 COVID-19 patients at the system’s five hospitals were unvaccinated,

“Have a little grace and consideration in how devastating things are right now,” she said.

AP journalists Eugene Garcia and Jae Hong in Los Angeles, Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City, Missouri, and Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio, contributed to this report.

The Topeka Capital-Journal

'This is a warning to all of you: We are in trouble,' Kansas hospital leader says as COVID surges

Kansas and Kansas City metro area health leaders are warning that hospitals are overwhelmed as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen. "Folks, this is what you have to understand: As the weather got cold, masks came off. We still have a lot of unvaccinated folks. We set ourselves up for danger," said Steve Stites, chief medical officer at The University of Kansas Health System. "That danger is real, it's present and it's at our doorstep. This is a warning to all of you: We are in trouble."
nenc.news

Inside a New Hampshire hospital overwhelmed by COVID

COVID infections are surging in much of the country, especially in parts of New England. And New Hampshire is at the epicenter. More than half of patients who show up in the emergency room at Monadnock Community Hospital in southwest New Hampshire are testing positive. And doctors are having a tough time finding beds for all the patients who need more specialized care.
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Edgar Ramirez
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 1,392 Hospitalized As Positivity Rate Rises To 11.64%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 6,218 new COVID-19 cases and a double-digit positivity rate, according to health department data released Tuesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive rose to 11.64%, an increase of 1.38% over the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations increased by 47 to 1,392. Of those hospitalized, 1,088 adults are in acute care and 293 are in intensive care. Eight children are in acute care and three are in intensive care. The latest round of data comes as officials ramp up efforts to get Marylanders vaccinated and to distribute at-home test kits ahead of the holidays. On Tuesday, Baltimore County Executive Johnny...
CBS Boston

Masks Recommended For All In Massachusetts; Baker Activates National Guard To Support Hospitals

BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration on Tuesday announced several new steps to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, including an updated mask advisory, activation of the National Guard to support hospitals and new guidance on elective medical procedures. The latest mask advisory from the Department of Public Health is “recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.” “DPH particularly urges this recommendation for individuals who have a weakened immune system, or are at increased risk for severe disease because of age or an underlying medical condition,...
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Hospitals short on beds in COVID-19 surge

FEMA medical staff will help as hospital beds fill up and ICU beds are hard to come by. 175 families were able to "shop" for gifts thanks to the response to a call for help. Lawsuit alleges sexual assault at assisted-living center. Updated: 3 hours ago. The lawsuit says the...
CBS News

ICU beds filling up again as COVID cases rise

The recent surge in COVID cases is straining the U.S. health care system once again. Smaller hospitals that used to be able to send patients to larger cities are now filling up as space becomes limited even in bigger hospitals. Naomi Kowles of CBS affiliate WISC-TV reports.
US News and World Report

COVID Surge: Pennsylvania Hospital Chain Runs Out of Beds

One of Pennsylvania’s largest health systems has run out of beds because of the latest COVID-19 surge, with emergency room delays of 10 to 20 hours. One of Pennsylvania's largest health systems has run out of beds because of the latest COVID-19 surge, with doctors and nurses practicing “waiting room medicine” on patients who are forced to endure 10- to 20-hour delays in the emergency department, officials said Wednesday.
wmay.com

Amid COVID Hospitalizations, ICU Bed Capacity Gets Tight Again

The latest surge in COVID-19 infections is starting to be felt in intensive care units around the state. ICU bed capacity is starting to get dangerously low in some regions of Illinois, especially Region 5 in Southeastern Illinois, where only four ICU beds were available out of a total of 80.
Michigan Advance

‘Just keeping our heads above water’: Unvaccinated patients fill struggling Michigan hospitals

The day after the first omicron variant case was detected in Michigan, medical experts sounded yet another alarm about the state’s large unvaccinated population and soaring COVID-19 cases that are leaving hospitals struggling with crammed emergency departments and staff exoduses. “We are now two weeks past Thanksgiving, and Michigan continues to trend in a deeply […] The post ‘Just keeping our heads above water’: Unvaccinated patients fill struggling Michigan hospitals appeared first on Michigan Advance.
VTDigger

New England hospitals struggle as Delta cases overwhelm beds

Vermont is dealing with its worst coronavirus surge to date. With major medical centers in upstate New York and New Hampshire quickly nearing capacity, hospitals in the Green Mountain State cannot free up beds by transferring some of their patients out of state. Read the story on VTDigger here: New England hospitals struggle as Delta cases overwhelm beds.
