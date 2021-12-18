‘Spider-Man’ leaps to 2nd-highest opening in box office history

Spider-Man: No Way Home's wild box office totals have Sony recalibrating their projection for the opening weekend. Just one day of Tom Holland's latest movie managed to rake in $121 million on Friday alone. If you pair those numbers with the numerous record-breaking hauls on Thursday, the Web-Slinger might be able to snare $240 million by the end of the weekend. Even more wild is the fact that Friday's take is the highest December opening ever. Sony has never reached that mark for any other Spider-Man movie in the franchise. Homecoming only managed $117 million over three days and Far From Home behind it with $92 million. If you needed even more context, that means the opening weekend could end up surprising Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings entire domestic box office total. It is wild to even consider when you factor in that movie's strong performance for Marvel.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO