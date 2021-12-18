ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites from California base

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pijnK_0dQdhSpE00
A SpaceX rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. SpaceX/AP

A SpaceX rocket carried 52 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from California early Saturday.

The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 4:41 a.m. and arced over the Pacific.

The Falcon’s first stage returned and landed on a SpaceX droneship in the ocean. It was the 11th launch and recovery of the stage.

The second stage continued into orbit and deployment of the satellites was confirmed, said launch commentator Youmei Zhou at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.

Saturday’s mission was the 34th launch for Starlink, a constellation of nearly 2,000 satellites in low Earth orbit.

SpaceX also was scheduled to launch a Turkish communications satellite from Florida at 10:58 p.m. EST Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Hawthorne, CA
Business
State
Florida State
Local
California Business
Hawthorne, CA
Industry
City
Hawthorne, CA
AFP

Webb telescope launch again pushed back

The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, which astronomers hope will herald a new era of discovery, was again pushed back Tuesday until at least Christmas Day due to "adverse weather conditions" at the launch site in French Guiana, NASA said. It was the third time that the Webb telescope launch has been delayed, each time due to minor issues.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Rocket#Falcon#Turkish
The Guardian

SpaceX’s towering Starship aims to get humans to Mars

It’s been an eventful month for Elon Musk. The world’s richest man and founder of Tesla and SpaceX was, controversially, named Time’s person of the year; became embroiled in a Twitter spat over his taxes with a politician he branded “Senator Karen” and got a bizarre new haircut after splitting with his girlfriend, the pop singer Grimes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Japanese space tourists return to Earth after 12 days on ISS

A Japanese billionaire returned to Earth Monday, after 12 days on the International Space Station where he made videos about performing mundane tasks including brushing teeth and going to the bathroom. Online fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano parachuted onto Kazakhstan's steppe at around the expected landing time of 0313 GMT Monday, along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. Footage from the landing site, around 150 kilometres (90 miles) southeast of the central Kazakhstan town of Zhezkazgan, showed the trio smiling after being helped out of the Soyuz descent module and into evacuation vehicles in freezing, foggy conditions. "The crew is feeling good," Russia's space agency Roscosmos said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Interesting Engineering

Here's How NASA's Psyche Will Unlock the Secrets of a Tiny Alien World

NASA’s probe knows where it’s going, but it has no idea what it’s going to find. That’s the crux of the challenge for Psyche, a spacecraft slated to blast off in 2022. Its target? An asteroid of the same name. Called "16 Psyche," it's one of the 1.1 million to 1.9 million large asteroids we know are in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. But information about 16 Psyche is scant. Scientists know it’s shaped like a potato, and the light that reflects off its surface suggests the asteroid is “unusually rich in metal,” according to a recent press release from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Want to Be a Space Cowboy? Cosmonaut Training Camps Are Popping up All Over

Space tourism is about to blast off. This year, Blue Origin, Space X and Virgin Galactic all sent everyday citizens into the stratosphere and the Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant became the ninth and tenth civilians to visit the International Space Station on December 8. In 2022, the frequency of launches and the options for leaving Earth’s atmosphere will only increase. For citizen astronauts who want to boldly go where William Shatner has now finally gone—or anyone who’s even thinking about going—the journey starts with space training, which is increasingly accessible through a number of companies and at varying...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

SpaceX launches two missions in one day, setting new record

SpaceX has made two launches within one day using its Falcon 9 rockets, setting a new record for the shortest interval yet between launches. On Saturday, December 18, the company launched its Turksat 5B mission from Cape Canaveral, carrying a satellite into orbit late in the evening. SpaceX livestreamed the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

58K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy