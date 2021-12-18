ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PWG Announces Davey Richards For BOLA 2022

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavey Richards is returning to The Battle of Los Angeles. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the veteran Richards as the tenth confirmed participant for the upcoming BOLA 2022 tournament. The updated list of confirmed BOLA 2022 entrants now looks like this: Richards, Lee Moriarty, PWG World Champion Bandido, Jack...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

WWE has changed plans for Roman Reigns

In the last episode of Friday Night Smackdown that aired a couple of days ago, we saw how Roman Reigns abandoned the services of his personal advisor, Paul Heyman, attacking him and then being attacked by the historical wrestler followed by the Mad Genius: Brock Lesnar. After weeks in which...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a warning to Canelo Alvarez after sleeping Tyron Woodley

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Shelley
Person
Nigel Mcguinness
Person
Lio Rush
Person
Michael Elgin
Person
Davey Richards
Complex

Jake Paul Responds After Le’Veon Bell Challenges Him to Boxing Match

Less than 24 hours after winning his fifth career bout with a knockout victory over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul already has another challenger who wants to step in the ring with him. Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell took to Twitter to demand a fight with Paul, claiming he’s been...
UFC
PWMania

Miz TV Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE RAW

The Miz took to Twitter today to announce that he will host a Miz TV segment on RAW tonight. As previously announced, Edge will bring back his Cutting Edge segment with Maryse as the guest. Here is the updated lineup for RAW tonight- -The Miz hosts Miz TV. -Bobby Lashley...
WWE
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley draws two-month suspension following Jake Paul KO in Tampa

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa. Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Battle Of Los Angeles#Pro Wrestling Guerrilla#Bola#Quicksilver#Cima#Mlw#Officialpwg
PWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – December 20, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a look back at last week and how Bobby Lashley made it into the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1. We’re live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
WWE
PWMania

Jonah (Bronson Reed) Comments On Possibly Working With AEW

In an interview with ITRWrestling.com, former WWE star Jonah (Bronson Reed) commented on possibly making an appearance in AEW:. “Yeah, I mean I did speak with AEW briefly, we couldn’t come to any sort of deal or anything like that. New Japan is my priority and then IMPACT Wrestling, because they reached out to me as well and have taken care of me. But I won’t say that it is off of the books. It’s something that is not in my focus right now, but somewhere down the line you could see Jonah in AEW for sure.”
WWE
PWMania

John Morrison Returning To AAA

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison (John Hennigan) is returning to the ring for AAA. AAA announced Morrison’s first post-WWE booking today. He will challenge AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo in the main event of Rey de Reyes 2022, which will be a part of AAA’s 30th Anniversary Tour on Saturday, February 19 at Beto Ávila Stadium in Cancun. AAA released a promo video of Morrison addressing Vikingo and the match today. Morrison said he will show Vikingo the difference between a prodigy and a legend. You can see the promo and the full card for the Rey de Reyes show in the tweets below.
WWE
PWMania

Jake Hager Opens Up On His Friendship With Jim Ross

Jake Hager made an appearance on the latest “AEW Unrestricted” podcast. During it, the former WWE star talked about his friendship with Jim Ross as well as Gerald Brisco. “It’s just a special relationship that I have with Jim. I met him in my sophomore year in college. I think it was in 2003. He was with another Oklahoman, Jerry Brisco, who is another good friend of mine who is very close to me. They always said, ‘Hey, you’re a tall wrestler. Why don’t you try pro wrestling?’ I was a big fan when I was in junior high during the Monday Night Wars. I got away because I ended up in high school in wrestling and football. Senior year, I was doing six months of interviewing and no job. I called Jim up and said, ‘Give me a tryout.’ He called Jerry up. Jerry sets up the tryout. I graduated in May of ‘06. I went out for the tryout that month. It was like a week-long tryout in Deep South. I got the job. By July, I moved out of Oklahoma and started my pro wrestling journey. Throughout there, I was blessed to have Jim Ross there giving me guidance and Jerry Brisco giving me guidance on what to do and what to stay away from. Over there it is a lot different than AEW. There’s a lot of landmines you have to avoid, but I was very lucky to have those guys in my hand. And of course, what do I have to do? I have to spray barbeque sauce in my friend’s face, but I did let Jim put me in an ankle lock live in the middle of the ring on a PPV, so I think we’re even. I am very lucky and very glad to be his friend.”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Why Bron Breakker Is Money

What’s old is new again is a cliche, but sometimes cliches remain true for a reason. We’ve seen the past several years, particularly since the return of Brock Lesnar to the company several years ago that Vince McMahon relied on nostalgia acts to boost the promotion, which is a much easier booking decision than trying to bank on a new star that may or may not reach the level of the previous generation. Granted, that’s not to automatically say that it was a mistake at different points, either. One of the perks of running a successful company for decades and surviving the downturns of the industry, the Monday night war, and the steroid trail against the federal government is the history of the organization becomes its own revenue stream in various ways.
WWE
PWMania

Impact Announces Hardcore War 10-Man Match For Hard 2 Kill PPV

A 10-man Hardcore War has been announced for the Impact Wrestling Hard 2 Kill PPV, which takes place on Saturday 1/8 from Dallas Texas. The match will feature Violence By Design & The Good Brothers vs. Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Heath, Rich Swann & Willie Mack. Here is the updated Hard...
WWE
PWMania

Video: The Brian Kendrick Challenges Harland For Next Week’s NXT 2.0

As we’ve noted, Harland made his in-ring debut on last week’s WWE NXT by dominating Guru Raaj in singles action. After the bout, Harland destroyed Raaj again until WWE officials ordered him out of the ring, and to the backstage area. A later backstage segment had officials, including WWE Coach/Producer Brian Kendrick, guiding Harland and Joe Gacy down a flight of stairs. Harland snapped and tossed Kendrick down the steps. It was later noted on commentary that Kendrick had been transported to a local hospital and was in rough shape with a possible cervical fracture.
WWE
PWMania

Video: AJ Styles And Omos Split Up On This Week’s RAW

The tag team of AJ Styles and Omos is no more. After a few weeks of tension between the former RAW Tag Team Champions, this week’s WWE RAW episode saw Omos and Styles split following an appearance on MizTV, and a loss to Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Before...
WWE
PWMania

Tony Khan Teases Announcements/Surprise For AEW Dynamite

Khan wrote- “It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite is TONIGHT on @TNTdrama! Tonight’s our annual Holiday Bash, one of the biggest cards of the year + in addition to great wrestling tonight, there are HUGE announcements + expect a surprise TONIGHT Live on TNT!”
WWE
The Independent

Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Owen Hart Video To Air On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW will be airing a special video package on Owen Hart during tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. We’ve noted how tonight’s Dynamite will include the reveal of more details for The Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments. It was previously announced that there will be one tournament for the women’s division and one for the men’s division, and that the tournaments will kick off in May with the finals taking place at the 2022 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Dr. Martha Hart will be at Double Or Nothing to present each trophy to the winners.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy