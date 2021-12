The dark main event after Monday’s WWE RAW from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin saw Becky Lynch retain the RAW Women’s Title in a Triple Threat. Lynch defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair after RAW went off the air on Monday night. The finish to the Triple Threat saw Morgan go for the pin on Belair, only for Lynch to kick her in the head, toss her out of the ring and steal the pin. Lynch used her feet on the ropes for leverage. After the match, Morgan and Belair hit their finishers on Lynch to send the crowd home happy.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO