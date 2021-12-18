ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ROH Stars Invited To Appear On Holiday Bash Edition of AEW Dynamite

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs PWMania.com previously reported, FTR made a surprise appearance at the 2021 ROH Final Battle PPV and there was a brawl between them and the Briscoe Brothers. During the week, the Briscoes uploaded a video promo and said that they wanted AEW President Tony Khan to send...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

ROH champion appears in WWE tryout matches

As you may have seen or heard in recent months, one of the largest American indie wrestling promotions, the Ring of Honor, has decided to temporarily (or perhaps forever) close the doors of its company due to internal problems, going to lay off all the talents of the roster after his last ppv staged just a few days ago: Final Battle.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 12/8

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite drew 872,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 1.28% from last week’s episode, which drew 861,000 viewers. Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 6.45% from last week’s 0.31 rating. The 0.33 key demographic rating represents 430,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 5.91% from last week’s 406,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.31 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.
TV & VIDEOS
PWMania

Jonah (Bronson Reed) Comments On Possibly Working With AEW

In an interview with ITRWrestling.com, former WWE star Jonah (Bronson Reed) commented on possibly making an appearance in AEW:. “Yeah, I mean I did speak with AEW briefly, we couldn’t come to any sort of deal or anything like that. New Japan is my priority and then IMPACT Wrestling, because they reached out to me as well and have taken care of me. But I won’t say that it is off of the books. It’s something that is not in my focus right now, but somewhere down the line you could see Jonah in AEW for sure.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
PWMania

Jake Hager Opens Up On His Friendship With Jim Ross

Jake Hager made an appearance on the latest “AEW Unrestricted” podcast. During it, the former WWE star talked about his friendship with Jim Ross as well as Gerald Brisco. “It’s just a special relationship that I have with Jim. I met him in my sophomore year in college. I think it was in 2003. He was with another Oklahoman, Jerry Brisco, who is another good friend of mine who is very close to me. They always said, ‘Hey, you’re a tall wrestler. Why don’t you try pro wrestling?’ I was a big fan when I was in junior high during the Monday Night Wars. I got away because I ended up in high school in wrestling and football. Senior year, I was doing six months of interviewing and no job. I called Jim up and said, ‘Give me a tryout.’ He called Jerry up. Jerry sets up the tryout. I graduated in May of ‘06. I went out for the tryout that month. It was like a week-long tryout in Deep South. I got the job. By July, I moved out of Oklahoma and started my pro wrestling journey. Throughout there, I was blessed to have Jim Ross there giving me guidance and Jerry Brisco giving me guidance on what to do and what to stay away from. Over there it is a lot different than AEW. There’s a lot of landmines you have to avoid, but I was very lucky to have those guys in my hand. And of course, what do I have to do? I have to spray barbeque sauce in my friend’s face, but I did let Jim put me in an ankle lock live in the middle of the ring on a PPV, so I think we’re even. I am very lucky and very glad to be his friend.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Is Teasing A Surprise For AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype tonight’s AEW Dynamite and teased a surprise on the show. He wrote the following:. TBS Title tournament semifinal: Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose. Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone Christmas party.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Postpones Canadian Live Event

WWE has postponed another live event in Canada. As noted earlier, tickets for the December 30 live event from Place Bell in Laval, Quebec were no longer being offered, but the event was still listed on schedules. In an update, WWE commentators Kevin Raphael and Pat Laprade have confirmed that the event will be postponed.
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – December 21, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network opens up live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us and wishes everyone a Merry Christmas. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. – We...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roh#Combat#Pwmania Com#Ftr#The Briscoe Brothers#Briscoes#Aew Dynamite#Final Battle#Jaybriscoe84
PWMania

Owen Hart Video To Air On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW will be airing a special video package on Owen Hart during tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. We’ve noted how tonight’s Dynamite will include the reveal of more details for The Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments. It was previously announced that there will be one tournament for the women’s division and one for the men’s division, and that the tournaments will kick off in May with the finals taking place at the 2022 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Dr. Martha Hart will be at Double Or Nothing to present each trophy to the winners.
WWE
PWMania

Impact Announces Hardcore War 10-Man Match For Hard 2 Kill PPV

A 10-man Hardcore War has been announced for the Impact Wrestling Hard 2 Kill PPV, which takes place on Saturday 1/8 from Dallas Texas. The match will feature Violence By Design & The Good Brothers vs. Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Heath, Rich Swann & Willie Mack. Here is the updated Hard...
WWE
PWMania

Karrion Kross Wants Second Match With Jon Moxley

Killer Kross (fka WWE’s Karrion Kross) says he has unfinished business to handle with Jon Moxley, and that could happen in AEW. FITE TV polled fans on Twitter this week, asking what they want to see in 2022. One fan responded and said they want to see Kross vs. Moxley II. Moxley responded to the fan and said you can bet the match will happen.
WWE
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Discusses The bWo Parody Of The nWo In ECW

Eric Bischoff covered the December 23, 1996 episode of WCW Monday Night Nitro on a recent installment of his 83 Weeks podcast on AdFreeShows.com. During it, he was asked if he enjoyed the bWo (Blue World Order) parody of the nWo in ECW considering he came up with the nWo after seeing a similar act in Japan.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Video: The Brian Kendrick Challenges Harland For Next Week’s NXT 2.0

As we’ve noted, Harland made his in-ring debut on last week’s WWE NXT by dominating Guru Raaj in singles action. After the bout, Harland destroyed Raaj again until WWE officials ordered him out of the ring, and to the backstage area. A later backstage segment had officials, including WWE Coach/Producer Brian Kendrick, guiding Harland and Joe Gacy down a flight of stairs. Harland snapped and tossed Kendrick down the steps. It was later noted on commentary that Kendrick had been transported to a local hospital and was in rough shape with a possible cervical fracture.
WWE
PWMania

Jim Ross Discusses The Best Agents In Wrestling History

Jim Ross recently spoke about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his belief that Pat Patterson might be the greatest to ever be a backstage agent. “The best agent probably was [Pat] Patterson. The way that he could...
WWE
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Working Some WWE Live Events Soon?

WWE is advertising Drew McIntyre vs. the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Day 1, for the Supershow in Boston at the TD Garden on Saturday, January 8. McIntyre vs. Lesnar or Reigns is also being advertised for the Saturday, January 15 Supershow at The...
WWE
PWMania

How Wrestling Companies Are Said To Be Feeling About Alberto Del Rio

As PWMania.com previously reported, recent criminal charges against Alberto Del Rio have been dropped. Del Rio has teased that he will be wrestling again for a major company in the United States. Del Rio recently tweeted the link to an ESPN interview where he talked about possibly making a return to WWE.
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: WWE Main Event Tapings From 12/20

WWE taped the following Main Event matches on Monday night in Milwaukee. These will air on this week’s Hulu airing of WWE Main Event. -Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez defeated R-Truth & Akira Tozawa.
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair Gives High Praise To Darby Allin

Ric Flair discussed a wide range of topics during a recent episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast. During it, the pro wrestling legend gave some high praise to AEW star Darby Allin. “There’s nothing you can say but good,” Flair said. “He’s a kamikaze pilot! When I watched him...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy