Gas explosion in Karachi sewer kills at least 12

At least three people are reported to have died after multiple buildings caught fire and collapsed in the wake of a gas explosion in a Sicilian town.Rescuers were searching for several missing people among the rubble hours after the blast in Ravanusa, a town in the south of the island, with two women rescued overnight.One of the buildings was occupied by nine members of an extended family. Two visiting relatives — a heavily pregnant woman and her husband — were also on the premises when the explosion occurred, firefighters said.The houses, including a four-storey building, caught fire after a...

ACCIDENTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO