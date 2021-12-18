ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, crowned Miss America

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The contestant from Alaska was crowned Miss America at an event Thursday marking the competition’s 100th anniversary.

What began as a 1921 Atlantic City beauty pageant has evolved away from the emphasis on looks alone — contestants are no longer judged on physical appearance — with a new focus on leadership, talent and communication skills.

Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s phone

Emma Broyles from Alaska claimed the centennial crown and a $100,000 college scholarship. She emerged as the winner out of 51 contestants representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia at the competition at a Connecticut casino.

The finale that historically has been featured in a primetime television broadcast was available only to stream this year via NBC’s Peacock service.

Miss America Emma Broyles Stuns in Crystal-Embellished Ballgown & Looked Sharp in White Suit With Blue Pumps

Emma Broyles looked like royalty accepting her Miss America crown. Broyles, who represented Alaska in the pageant, was crowned the winner of Miss America last night in Uncasville, Conn. After the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, this year marked the 100th anniversary of the competition. Upon claiming her victory, Broyles is the recipient of a six-figure salary, plus a record $100,000 in scholarship funds. Broyles wore a black floor-length gown during the pageant. Her ballgown-shaped dress featured a white bodice with black crystal detailing as well as a one-shoulder design. She added oversized crystal drop earrings to her...
What is dermatillomania? Miss America Emma Broyles talks mental health

During her interview segment, Miss America 2022 winner Emma Broyles revealed she suffers from dermatillomania, but what exactly is the condition?. Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, made history as the first contestant from the state to win the Miss America pageant. Streamed exclusively on Peacock, the 20-year-old showed off her singing...
