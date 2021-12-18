Lay’s 80-proof potato vodka sells out in under three hours

(NEXSTAR) – Lay’s potato chips are well-known to salty-snack fans, but on Thursday, the brand entered the world of spirits.

“Lay’s but make it Vodka,” the snack brand posted to Twitter at 9 a.m. ET Thursday. “We partnered with [Eastside Distilling] to transform our signature, proprietary potatoes into a vodka blend.”

The 80-proof vodka then went on sale for $40 a bottle with “very limited quantity.” Just over two and a half hours later, both Lay’s and Eastside Distilling announced the vodka had sold out.

If you were hoping to get your hands on a potato vodka, have no fear – Eastside Distilling does still offer its Portland Potato Vodka .

Earlier this month, Oreo and Barefoot Wine partnered to create a cookie-flavored wine, Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend. The wine, referred to as one “that’ll send your taste buds into fits of chocolate-y delight,” sold out the same day it became available, according to Barefoot .

Fast-food chain Arby’s recently announced the launch of its 80-proof, fry-flavored vodkas . The Curly Fry Vodka was distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic while the Crinkle Fry Vodka was “a subtle tribute to its namesake, made with real kosher salt and sugar to honor the rich tradition of salted potato shapes.” Both Arby’s vodkas have also sold out .

