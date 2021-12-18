ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Lay’s 80-proof potato vodka sells out in under three hours

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lT7MZ_0dQde4Zy00

(NEXSTAR) – Lay’s potato chips are well-known to salty-snack fans, but on Thursday, the brand entered the world of spirits.

“Lay’s but make it Vodka,” the snack brand posted to Twitter at 9 a.m. ET Thursday. “We partnered with [Eastside Distilling] to transform our signature, proprietary potatoes into a vodka blend.”

Cookie-flavored wine coming soon from Oreo, Barefoot Wine

The 80-proof vodka then went on sale for $40 a bottle with “very limited quantity.” Just over two and a half hours later, both Lay’s and Eastside Distilling announced the vodka had sold out.

If you were hoping to get your hands on a potato vodka, have no fear – Eastside Distilling does still offer its Portland Potato Vodka .

Earlier this month, Oreo and Barefoot Wine partnered to create a cookie-flavored wine, Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend. The wine, referred to as one “that’ll send your taste buds into fits of chocolate-y delight,” sold out the same day it became available, according to Barefoot .

Fast-food chain Arby’s recently announced the launch of its 80-proof, fry-flavored vodkas . The Curly Fry Vodka was distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic while the Crinkle Fry Vodka was “a subtle tribute to its namesake, made with real kosher salt and sugar to honor the rich tradition of salted potato shapes.” Both Arby’s vodkas have also sold out .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Drink and be merry with Christmas-inspired cocktails

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – You can provide some seasonal cheer for you and your legal-aged loved one by creating some easy holiday cocktails. Storyteller Allante Walker spent some time with mixologist Sherry Murphy of Murphy’s Mixers learning how to make hand-crafted Christmas spirits. You can contact Sherry on her website or Facebook page to book her for your next event.
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato#Vodkas#Wine#Sugar#Food Drink#Beverages#Portland Potato Vodka#Arby#Nexstar Media Inc
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

You Should Never Order The Grilled Chicken Sandwich From McDonald's. Here's Why

Associated with greasy cheeseburgers, salty fries, and decadent milkshakes, fast food has long been considered something to avoid if you're trying to be health-conscious. However, in the last few years, many fast food chains have begun adding healthier options to their menus, like salads, fruit, and low fat and lower-calorie dishes. One chain that has been working diligently to offer healthier foods to patrons is McDonald's. While you can still find the iconic Big Mac and famous fries at the Golden Arches, you can also find a variety of lighter fare. There's the garden salad with chicken, the fruit and yogurt parfait, the Egg White Delight McMuffin, and apple slices to swap out for fries (via Women's Health).
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts for $1 This Weekend

Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Is Still The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich, According To Fans

In recent years, the fast food chicken sandwich wars have escalated to a whole new level, with just about every quick service restaurant offering their own take on the fried bird between buns. After the Popeyes chicken sandwich sent the nation into near-hysteria after its release in 2019, a fried chicken sandwich has become a staple of many drive-thru menus.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Business Insider

Burger King will sell Whoppers at a throwback price of 37 cents this weekend

Burger King announced Thursday it will sell Whoppers for just 37 cents to celebrate the signature burger's 64th birthday. On December 3 and 4, customers can buy a Whopper for the original price through Burger King's app or website. The deal is only available to members of the chain's rewards program, and the special price is limited to one per customer during the birthday bash. Prices vary by location, but a Whopper in Rochester, New York currently costs $6.19.
RESTAURANTS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Today

You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Closing Its Last All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Buffet

Long before Popeyes disrupted the world of fast food with Thrillist's personal favorite fried chicken sandwich, the Louisiana-style fast food joint claimed ownership to a much more under-the-radar phenomenon. Unbeknownst to many, Popeyes had several buffets, and while one by one they closed down, a final Louisiana-based outpost stood—until now, that is.
RESTAURANTS
AOL Corp

Lay's Potato Chips unveils limited-edition vodka for the holidays

Lay's is getting into the specialty liquor game with a new potato vodka for the holiday season. The Pepsico-owned (PEP) brand unveiled the limited-edition booze on Thursday, in an effort to deliver "new and innovative ways to bring joy and fun" to fans, according to Melissa Miranda, Frito-Lay North America's senior director of marketing.
DRINKS
CNN

Kraft will pay you $20 not to make cheesecake for Christmas

New York (CNN Business) — Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity. For just a few days this holiday season, a limited number of people will be able to spend $20 on dessert and charge it to Kraft, owner of Philadelphia Cream Cheese. The premise: People who can't bake cheesecakes because they can't find cream cheese can get another baked good on Kraft's dime.
FOOD & DRINKS
WATE

WATE

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy