New book shows how to be a boss — with kindness

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — An area PR professional has a new book to help bosses inspire those who work for them, and for employees to recognize when they are stuck in a toxic work environment — and how to get out.

Mindie Barnett owns her own public relations company with offices in Marlton and Manhattan, but it wasn't always that way.

"When I was working in a toxic work environment that was essentially created by a toxic boss," she recalled, "I would come into work depleted the minute I essentially walked into the office. I left feeling bad about myself, because you are basically ridiculed the entire time. It is an unhealthy environment emotionally for a variety of reasons. And I just felt depressed."

So she wrote the book, " You Don't Need to Be a ***** to Be a Boss ," as a guide and to make a difference in the workplace.

"It is for people who are bosses to lead with kindness and lead with empathy," said Barnett, "and for those who are working in a toxic environment to give them the strength and courage to pivot and leave and know you are going to be OK."

She added, "I thrive in environments where I am supported ... I say this all the time to my team, we all can grow and we can make mistakes and as long as you learn from the mistake that is all that really matters.

"I know it sounds cliché, but I keep an open door policy where they can come in. Their opinions are valued. Their suggestions are valued. I don't have always have the answers. My answer is not always the right answer."

Barnett said you don't have to be a boss to be a leader. You can always lead, no matter where you are, by example.